ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Trinity blanks Boiling Springs in girls volleyball action

Trinity (17-0) kept its superb campaign rolling with a 3-0 victory against Boiling Springs (10-6) in Mid-Penn Capital play Tuesday. The Shamrocks downed the Bubblers 25-14, 25-12, 25-13. Sammi McAuliffe paced the Shamrocks with 8 kills, 7 aces, and 5 blocks. Allie Aschenbrenner finished the contest with 23 assists and...
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Boiling Springs ace Brooke Graham finishes strong, takes fifth at PIAA Golf Championships

Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

$950K Cumberland County home atop a hill with 10 acres: Cool Spaces

In the late 1980s the owner of this home, while looking through the newspaper real estate section, came across an architect plan that caught his eye. This was during the time when the Sunday real estate section included home plan advertisements from architect firms across the country. Mail the attached coupon with a check, and the home plans and building details were yours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy