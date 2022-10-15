Tracking down first-round leader Hannah Rabb of Warrior Run was not to be, but Brooke Graham still managed to end her Boiling Springs golf career on a high note. Graham fashioned a 2-over-par 74 Tuesday at Penn State’s Blue Course, good enough to secure a fifth-place finish at the PIAA Golf Championships. Rabb started the final round seven strokes clear of Graham, and the par matched cards under cold, windy conditions.

