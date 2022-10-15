Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Set For Official Retirement Match
You have to hang it up eventually. Retirement is a weird concept for a lot of wrestlers as several of them have issues with leaving wrestling. Many of them have often stick around longer than expected as they can keep coming back for one more match here or there. Eventually everyone has to hang up the boots though and that is going to be the case with another former WWE star.
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Extends Offer To 34 Year Old Former Champion To Return
He would be a big get. There are a lot of changes throughout WWE in recent months and several of those have involved wrestlers returning to the company. All kinds of stars are returning to WWE and it has made for several surprise appearances. It can mean a lot to have someone come back, and now WWE is attempting to bring back someone who showed a lot of potential.
ringsidenews.com
Call For Jey Uso To Defeat Roman Reigns For WWE Undisputed Universal Title
Roman Reigns rules over WWE as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Head of the Table completely reinvented himself after his return in 2020 and the momentum is clearly with him right now. Jimmy Uso suffered a knee injury in March 2020 which put him on the shelf until May...
PWMania
Possible Heel Turn for WWE RAW Superstar Coming Soon
Matt Riddle challenged Seth Rollins for the United States Championship but was unsuccessful, and WWE appears to be teasing a new feud for him. Riddle appeared in a segment with the returning Elias prior to the main event. Elias seemed unsure about Riddle interrupting him, but he eventually agreed and stayed at ringside for the title match.
Boxing Legend Mike Tyson Threatened To Beat Up Michael Jordan At A Birthday Party, NBA Legend Literally Ran Away
Mike Tyson almost beat Michael Jordan up at a birthday party in 1988 over a woman.
itrwrestling.com
Bayley Hilariously Argues With Child During WWE Live Event [VIDEO]
Bayley is going as far as she can with her heel gimmick. Since making her comeback to WWE at SummerSlam, Bayley has been classified as a heel by the company. As a result, this had led to her having multiple altercations with fans, and it happened again on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at a Sioux City, Iowa house show.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Teases Match Against Former WWE Star
Mercedes Vernado, aka Sasha Banks, may have teased a match against KAIRI, otherwise known as Kairi Sane. "The Boss" pondered the bout in one of her recent Instagram stories, which was posted this weekend. Banks' Instagram story depicted a graphic featuring "The Boss" and KAIRI, along with the IWGP Women's...
PWMania
Latest Update on Roman Reigns’ WWE Schedule
In the days leading up to his bout against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns will reportedly make appearances on both the October 28 episode of SmackDown and the October 31 episode of RAW. Following his appearance at Crown Jewel, Reigns is scheduled to for the SmackDown episodes airing...
ComicBook
Watch: Dominik Mysterio Takes Credit for Rey Mysterio Leaving WWE Raw
This week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Rey Mysterio attempt to quit WWE over the ongoing situation with his son, Dominik Mysterio. Triple H managed to talk him out of the idea by allowing him to move from Raw to the Blue Brand, and his first match in his new home saw the legendary luchador beat Ricochet, Sheamus and Solo Sikoa for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship.
wrestletalk.com
Former WWE Announcer Jojo Offerman Photographed At SmackDown
With the recent change in WWE regime, many former WWE names have returned to the company, including Cathy Kelley making her return as the backstage interview on Monday Night Raw alongside Byron Saxton. The biggest came at the climax of last weekend’s WWE Extreme Rules premium live event, when the...
Yardbarker
Bobby Lashley told Vince McMahon last year he would put on 70 pounds and 'just be fat' for 'severe depression' storyline
Bobby Lashley appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast this week. Lashley revealed that pitched an idea for an angle to Vince McMahon a year or two ago:. "I told Vince a year ago, I think a year or two ago, I told him, 'I want to do this character.' He said, 'What is it?' I said, 'If I get beat one time, I want to go into the severe depression and put on like 40, 50, 60, or 70 pounds and just be fat, and then be a completely different character and then have like somebody like an MVP, or somebody that's on my side, kind of like, pull me back and then have the crowd watch his transition back to me.’ He said, ‘There’s no way you can do that.’ I said, ‘Man, I think I can.’”
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bayley Squares Off With Fan At WWE Live Event
That’s some quality villainy. For the most part, wrestlers are divided into groups of babyfaces and heels. The heels are there to make fans angry at them and to get the fans cheering for the babyfaces to give them what they deserve. That can be accomplished in a variety of ways and now we saw one of the better methods this weekend at a non-televised events.
PWMania
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results from Phoenix, AZ 10/15/22
The following results are from Saturday’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live event at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. * Hit Row (Ashante “Thee” Adonis & Top Dolla) (w/ B-Fab) defeated Maximum Males Models (ma.çé & mån.sôör) (w/ Maxine Dupri)
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Has Zero Plans For Two Superstars At The Present Time
WWE has no plans whatsoever for two Superstars. Since Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative for the company, many underused and released WWE Superstars have returned to the spotlight. However, others haven’t had that luxury. According to Fightful Select, Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez are two of the unlucky ones, with WWE having no current plans for them on the main roster.
tjrwrestling.net
Ronda Rousey Wants WWE To Rename Women’s Titles
Ronda Rousey thinks that WWE should change the names of their women’s titles. As the Smackdown Women’s Champion, Ronda Rousey isn’t shy about voicing her opinion. Rousey regained the Smackdown Women’s Title from Liv Morgan at WWE Extreme Rules on October 8th. It’s the second time that Rousey has won the Smackdown Women’s Title in 2022 because she also beat Charlotte Flair to win it at WrestleMania Backlash in May.
ewrestlingnews.com
Jojo Offerman Not Working For WWE Despite SmackDown Appearance
Jojo Offerman is not the next former WWE Superstar to return despite being backstage at last week’s SmackDown TV tapings. Offerman was backstage for last Friday’s show, and an image of her was shared by SmackDown announcer Samantha Irvin. After the photo was shared, a rumor spread on...
wrestlinginc.com
Booker T Believes There Could Be Rumblings Of WWE Tag Team Splitting Up
WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has a hunch that there have been discussions in WWE about splitting up a tag team based on its recent lack of television appearances. "Street Profits, they've been pretty quiet lately," Booker said on the "Hall of Fame Live!" podcast. "We haven't seen a whole lot from the Street Profits. There still could be some rumblings behind the curtain as far as breaking those guys up. I don't know or anything like that. ... Right now, I do not think it's time to break up the Street Profits. I think we can get a whole lot more out of that tag team if we just line these guys up in the right direction."
ringsidenews.com
WWE Criticized Over Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley’s Brawl On RAW
Bobby Lashley was absolutely furious after Brock Lesnar returned and cost him the United States Championship match against Seth Rollins on Raw last week. Their latest segment was criticized as well. Bobby Lashley called out Brock Lesnar for the heinous attack last week. The two kicked off tonight’s Raw with...
CBS Sports
WWE Raw results: Live recap, grades as Brock Lensar returns, Matt Riddle battles Seth Rollins for U.S. title
One week ago, Brock Lesnar make a shocking return to Raw, costing Bobby Lashley the United States championship in the process. Lesnar will again be at Raw on Monday night and it's almost certain that Lashley will have a response. Lesnar has not competed inside the WWE ring since losing...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
203K+
Followers
115K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1