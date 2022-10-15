ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squeegee kid warns removal of workers from corners would create more crime

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — As Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott and Ivan Bates, the presumptive city state's attorney appear divided over enforcement, one squeegee kid tells FOX45 News, the removal of the workers from corners would create more crime. Squeegee kids in Baltimore have long been the complicated issue of washing...
BALTIMORE, MD
Emails suggest city misrepresented response to E.coli water contamination in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — When a flood of questions started swirling about E. coli contamination in the drinking water supply for some residents of West Baltimore, the agency tasked with providing safe water responded with silence. Through a FOX45 News investigation, a timeline of internal communications reveals an agency that was scrambling to come up with a message over a holiday weekend.
BALTIMORE, MD
Man shot in the hand in Southwest Baltimore, city police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot in the hand late Monday in Southwest Baltimore's Saint Joseph's section, city police said. Around 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the unit block of North Kossuth Street after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 34-year-old man who had...
BALTIMORE, MD
Frederick man arrested on rape charges in Baltimore County, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Frederick man was arrested last week and charged with rape, Baltimore County police said. Christopher Hutchinson, 30, faces charges rape, assault and sexual offenses. According to Maryland court records, Hutchinson attacked a woman on July 24. Police said Hutchinson met the victim just before the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
In grim October for Baltimore, 13 killed - 8 dead in the past week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — They're victims in a long list of gun violence incidents over the last week in Baltimore. On the city’s Southwest side a 53-year-old man was found shot multiple times near 26th and Wilkens, just miles away and less than three hours apart another man was shot in the St. Joseph’s section, he was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead.
BALTIMORE, MD
Woman shot and killed near Carroll Park, Baltimore police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman was shot and killed Tuesday near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore, city police said. Around 5 p.m., officers were called to the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard after a report of a shooting. There, officers found a 40-year-old woman who had been shot multiple...
BALTIMORE, MD
Examining the history of hustle culture and squeegee workers

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a story of survival examining squeegee workers and the history of "hustle" culture within the Black community. The Lewis Museum, in partnership with the Baltimore National Heritage Area is hosting a documentary screening and panel discussion diving into this deep social issue. Executive Directive for...
BALTIMORE, MD
Death of Central Booking detainee ruled a homicide, officials say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The recent death of a detainee at Baltimore's Central Booking and Intake Center has been ruled a homicide, the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said. Mark Vernarelli, a spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services (MDPSC), identified the man...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Police identify 3 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released the names of three people killed in Baltimore last week:. 56-year-old Stephen Sloman was killed on October 13, 2022, in the 4800 block of Reisterstown Road. 23-year-old Antonio Wilkins was killed on October 14, 2022, in the 2600 block of West Patapsco...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County man pleads guilty to Morgan State University student murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Towson man plead guilty to first degree murder Monday morning. According to a news release, 22-year-old Kevin Sharp plead guilty in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County for the killing of Morgan State University student, Barry Ransom. On October 15, 2021, Baltimore County Police were...
TOWSON, MD

