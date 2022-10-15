Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward
MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
Fox11online.com
Winnebago County man accused of shooting at his wife
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man whose blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal driving limit faces attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting at his wife. Kasey Oaks, 43, is also charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and...
Fox11online.com
Plea deal expected in De Pere trail attack
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man accused of attacking a woman on a De Pere recreational trail is expected to be convicted Wednesday. Miles Cruz, now 18, faces five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. A plea questionnaire and...
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's office: No plans to ticket bonfire explosion witnesses for underage drinking
SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- Sheriff's officials say they do not plan to issue tickets for underage drinking, in an effort to encourage those who were present at a bonfire explosion over the weekend to come forward. Only a fire pit with debris remains after a bonfire explosion sent at least...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox11online.com
Sheriff's deputies looking to hear from victims, witnesses of bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Shawano County detectives still want to hear from former and current Pulaski school students who were at a bonfire that exploded Friday night. The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says it believes the accelerant to blame for the bonfire explosion was a large, 55-gallon drum barrel.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay stabbing suspect convicted
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Wesley Brice was convicted Monday of stabbing two people, killing one, rather than going to trial next week. Brice, 24, pleaded no contest to five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, for the March 15, 2021 incidents on Green Bay's west side.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
WSAW
Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
Fox11online.com
WSAW
9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams
RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
Fox11online.com
whby.com
Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient
OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
wearegreenbay.com
Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning
BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
wearegreenbay.com
Complaint: Serial shoplifter charged with stealing thousands in merchandise from Green Bay stores
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from Green Bay is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Kohl’s locations across the city. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on October 16 around 5 p.m., an officer was sent...
Fox11online.com
wearegreenbay.com
