Shawano County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

More details released on Shawano County bonfire incident, victims & witnesses asked to come forward

MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (WFRV) – Additional details regarding a Shawano County bonfire incident that left multiple people injured over the weekend have been released. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office released more information about the bonfire incident that happened on October 15. The incident reportedly happened in the early morning hours of October 15.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Winnebago County man accused of shooting at his wife

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A man whose blood alcohol level was more than four times the legal driving limit faces attempted homicide and other charges for allegedly shooting at his wife. Kasey Oaks, 43, is also charged with two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of a short-barreled shotgun, and...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Plea deal expected in De Pere trail attack

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The man accused of attacking a woman on a De Pere recreational trail is expected to be convicted Wednesday. Miles Cruz, now 18, faces five charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide, for the Oct. 5, 2021 incident on the East River Trail. A plea questionnaire and...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘She was lovable’: Neighbors react to young girl’s death

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police Department says a 5-year-old girl who was shot late Monday afternoon on the city’s east side has died. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. inside an apartment building on the corner of Amy and Bellevue Street. Neighbors told Local 5...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay stabbing suspect convicted

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Wesley Brice was convicted Monday of stabbing two people, killing one, rather than going to trial next week. Brice, 24, pleaded no contest to five counts, including first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangering safety, for the March 15, 2021 incidents on Green Bay's west side.
GREEN BAY, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

FREED: Robert Wallace Brutally Raped Victim, Set Mattress on Fire, Burning Her to Death | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #39

Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Wallace was one of them. His release was discretionary. 39th in the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Complaints lead to drug investigation and 4 arrests in Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Four people were arrested and remain in the Portage County Jail following an investigation into drug trafficking the city of Stevens Point. On Friday, Oct. 14, members of the Stevens Point Police Department, Portage County Sheriff’s Department, Plover Police Department and Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force, conducted an investigation based on recent complaints within the city.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Five-year-old girl shot at Green Bay home has died

Police say a 5-year-old girl who was shot at a Green Bay home has died. Officers responded to a weapons call at an eastside residence about 5 p.m. Monday. The child was taken to the hospital. Police confirmed Tuesday she has been pronounced dead. Police say they are looking to speak with a 35-year-old Green Bay man as a person of interest in the case. No additional details were released.
GREEN BAY, WI
WSAW

9 vehicles broken into at Rib Mountain gym, nearby homes asked to review surveillance cams

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the report of several thefts from vehicles at Burn Boot Camp in Rib Mountain. Investigators said nine vehicles were broken into. Items that were taken included phones, wallets and pursues. Victims should contact the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office at 715-261-1200 if they have not already done so.
RIB MOUNTAIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay mourns the death of 5-year-old girl after east-side shooting

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay community is gathering together to mourn the death of a 5-year-old after she was shot Monday night. Community members, family and friends gathered Tuesday night, lighting candles in memory of the little girl, named Skye. The gathering was outside the Amy Street home,...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Shawano County teen dies at hospital, crashed on Saturday evening but not found until Sunday morning

BARTELME, Wis. (WFRV) – A teenager from Shawano County died from his injuries in a crash that happened Saturday night, but wasn’t found until Sunday morning. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on October 16 around 8:30 a.m. authorities were sent to a single-vehicle crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road. The vehicle was reportedly a significant distance down in the ditch.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI

