Oakdale takes down Urbana in DCNN Game of the Week

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) – In the DC News Now Game Night Game of the Week, Oakdale took down No. 16 Urbana, 28-26.

The Bears improved to 6-1, as they handed the Hawks their first loss of the season. Urbana is also 6-1 now.

Urbana led the game 6-0 at halftime, but after recovering a fumble by Urbana on the opening kickoff of the second half, Oakdale took advantage scoring 21 unanswered points. Down 28-13 with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Urbana rallied, scoring two touchdowns. Down 28-26 in the final minute, the Hawks’ two-point conversion attempt to tie failed.

The Bears will host another undefeated team next week with 7-0 Frederick coming to Ijamsville. Urbana will look to bounce back, hosting Tuscarora on Thursday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.