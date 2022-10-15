ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student loan relief applications are open

By Anna Skog
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) —A beta version of the Biden Administration’s student loan forgiveness application has been launched.

Borrowers can now apply for loan forgiveness at the U.S. Department of Education website . To apply, you just need to give your name, social security, phone number, date of birth and email address.

Once that information is provided, the government will show “next steps” and contact borrowers if more information is needed. When a borrower is approved, they will be notified by their loan service provider if the relief has been applied, reported The Hill .

The website is a beta launch, which is a testing period ahead of official launch. It looks the same as the teaser of the application that was shared by the White House on social media earlier this week . A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that there is no advantage to filling out the beta version versus the official launch.

“We’re accepting applications to help us refine our processes ahead of the official form launch. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit,” the Department of Education’s Federal Student Aid office said on the website.

The beta application will pause sometimes for the department to assess how it’s working, the spokesperson said. If you can’t access the application, check back later to see if it is back online.

There is still no launch date for the official application, according to The Hill.

Borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year and couples with combined incomes less than $250,000 a year with loans not held by a private entity qualify to apply.

