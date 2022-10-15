Read full article on original website
KGW
Portland Public Schools experiencing special education paraeducator shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Public School District is making a plea to people in the community, asking them to consider working as a paraeducator in special education classrooms. District officials said they’re experiencing more of a shortage of paraeducators this year than in previous years. People in the...
Why Tho? Why am I left being social director for my husband’s ‘new in town’ college friends?
This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice also appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it? Subscribe now. Dear Lizzy,. My husband has college friends who moved to the city in the past year....
Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”
(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
KGW
Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School
The students are expected to survive, Portland Public Schools said in a statement. The shooting happened after students were dismissed for the day.
ocolly.com
Homecoming begins with fountain dyeing
America's Greatest Homecoming has officially commenced. The famous orange fountain dyeing, the ceremony that starts the week-long Homecoming festivities occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday night on Library Lawn. The 15-minute ceremony and featured a plethora of alumni of students gathered to watch the fountain's water turn to America's Brightest Orange.
Comics museum hosting pop-up exhibits in 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland may be getting its very own comics museum in 2023. The Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts is comprised of a group of artists and creatives throughout the region. The museum has been based out of Portland for years, but it still lacks a physical space.
TODAY.com
Son shares brutally honest recap of mom’s half marathon performance for show-and-tell
For one mom in Portland, simply finishing a half marathon wasn't enough to impress her son. Ashley Desanno, a mom of two, has the internet laughing out loud thanks to a recent video shared to her TikTok community of more than a million. "My son had to do weekend news....
thereflector.com
U.S. Air Force Band, Singing Sergeants to perform concert in Battle Ground
Battle Ground High School will host the United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants on Oct. 24 as part of a special tour celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Air Force. The band’s conductor, First Lieutenant Brandon Hults, said he is excited to visit Battle Ground during one...
Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart
PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
traveloregon.com
Sip and Savor in Oregon City
Mt. Hood Territory’s urban area boasts vibrant Main Streets just half a mile from Willamette Water Trail activities and a quick ride to vivid flower fields and gardens. The region also showcases outdoor art, forested performances and elevated food cart pods and halls highlighting nationally hailed chefs. Welcome to...
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
KGW to launch new podcast diving into Pacific Northwest’s legends and lore
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW and Vault Studios will release a new podcast this month called Wicked West. The six-episode podcast that launches Oct. 26 explores old-time crime and the Pacific Northwest’s peculiar past. Each podcast episode takes the listener deep into a strange and relatively unknown story of...
Longtime Oregon political strategist Len Bergstein dies at 76
Len Bergstein, a longtime Oregon political strategist and commentator, died Monday at age 76. His sudden death was likely caused by a heart attack, said Sandra McDonough, a close family friend. Bergstein, who was born in New York City, moved to Portland in the 1970s and was a fixture of...
thatoregonlife.com
McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel
McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
KXL
Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
Like the weather, everyone talks about the problem of drug-addicted squatters camping out in public places. They leave human filth, dirty needles and often bring crime. But with ballots in the mail to voters, folks like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now want to make it LOOK like they’re actually doing something about it.
Portland events: Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Portland
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...
Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park is being built
The design will feature a massive 'forest giant.' It is intended to be accessible for people with disabilities. Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park and playground is being built, and those who will use the park say it's a necessary addition in town. The park taking shape on 11 acres of land right next to the Hidden Creek Community Center aims to provide a place where all children can play, regardless of disability. "I think it's something I've been waiting for ever since I began teaching 20 years ago," said Angie James of Orenco Elementary School's Life Skills classroom. "Having...
Portland’s Bag O’ Crab goes viral for more than just a robot waitress
The line was already forming outside of Bag O’ Crab on Northeast 82nd Avenue and Klickitat Street before opening at 3 p.m. last Thursday. The seafood boil spot, a franchise of a chain that started in California, has been open since August, but the place has been packed since a TikTok video went viral in early October from a Portland TikToker named Yvette.
Did Portland protests help or harm Rose City’s reputation and race relations? See Oregonian/OregonLive poll results
Portland area voters strongly believe 2020′s racial justice protests that often devolved into raucous melees sullied the city’s reputation and didn’t do much to improve race relations, polling commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive shows. The protests over more than 100 nights did more harm than good to Portland’s...
WWEEK
Nakia Creek Fire May Have Been Started by Two Couples Shooting Fireworks Near Camas
The fire in southwest Washington that’s choking the Portland area with smoke right now may have been started by a foursome playing with fireworks during unseasonably hot, dry weather, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The marshal is looking for a white- or light-colored Subaru and...
