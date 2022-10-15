ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberg, OR

The Skanner News

Parents and Leading Advocates in Oregon Denounce Portland City Council Candidate: “Rene Gonzalez Traded Our Children’s Futures for His Own Agenda.”

(Portland, Ore.) – Today, parents and leading advocates fighting to protect every child in Oregon, especially their own denounced Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in a press conference held at Portland City Hall.. Parents called attention to Rene Gonzalez’s acknowledgement last week that he sacrificed transgender and LGBQ+...
PORTLAND, OR
ocolly.com

Homecoming begins with fountain dyeing

America's Greatest Homecoming has officially commenced. The famous orange fountain dyeing, the ceremony that starts the week-long Homecoming festivities occurred at 6 p.m. Sunday night on Library Lawn. The 15-minute ceremony and featured a plethora of alumni of students gathered to watch the fountain's water turn to America's Brightest Orange.
CORVALLIS, OR
KGW

Comics museum hosting pop-up exhibits in 2023

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland may be getting its very own comics museum in 2023. The Northwest Museum of Cartoon Arts is comprised of a group of artists and creatives throughout the region. The museum has been based out of Portland for years, but it still lacks a physical space.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Long lost loves marry in Portland after 40 years apart

PORTLAND, Ore. — Former college sweethearts Jeanne Gustavson and Steven Watts never stopped loving each other. Whether it was while they were college sweethearts in the 60’s at Loyola University in Chicago—or even after the two parted ways seven years later, due in part to racist family members.
PORTLAND, OR
traveloregon.com

Sip and Savor in Oregon City

Mt. Hood Territory’s urban area boasts vibrant Main Streets just half a mile from Willamette Water Trail activities and a quick ride to vivid flower fields and gardens. The region also showcases outdoor art, forested performances and elevated food cart pods and halls highlighting nationally hailed chefs. Welcome to...
OREGON CITY, OR
KGW

KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76

PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
PORTLAND, OR
thatoregonlife.com

McMenamins Grand Lodge: Masonic Old Folks Home Now A Haunted Hotel

McMenamins Grand Lodge was originally a home for poor, sick, and elderly Freemasons. In 1999, new facilities were built, and the property was acquired by McMenamins, a family-owned chain known for acquiring and renovating historical buildings. It’s now a resort hotel located in Forest Grove, Oregon, known for its quirky decorations and its history of paranormal activity.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KXL

Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem

Like the weather, everyone talks about the problem of drug-addicted squatters camping out in public places. They leave human filth, dirty needles and often bring crime. But with ballots in the mail to voters, folks like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now want to make it LOOK like they’re actually doing something about it.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland events: Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Portland

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park is being built

The design will feature a massive 'forest giant.' It is intended to be accessible for people with disabilities. Hillsboro's first all-inclusive park and playground is being built, and those who will use the park say it's a necessary addition in town. The park taking shape on 11 acres of land right next to the Hidden Creek Community Center aims to provide a place where all children can play, regardless of disability. "I think it's something I've been waiting for ever since I began teaching 20 years ago," said Angie James of Orenco Elementary School's Life Skills classroom. "Having...
HILLSBORO, OR

