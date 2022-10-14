ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later

By Chris Quintana, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QqjYp_0iZoLh0U00

The federal government released a preliminary application form for its mass student debt cancellation plan late Friday night.

Borrowers can submit their applications, but they won’t be processed until later this month. The application is available here , though the agency said it would pause the site periodically for maintenance.

“This testing period will allow the Department to monitor site performance through real-world use, test the site ahead of the official application launch, refine processes, and uncover any possible bugs prior to official launch,” an Education Department spokesperson said.

The preliminary form comes as the administration is facing several legal challenges to its plans for mass debt relief. Most recently, a federal judge in Missouri heard arguments on Wednesday between the federal government and six conservative states who argued the plan was a governmental overreach. The judge didn’t return a decision that day, and didn’t indicate when he would.

Under the president’s one-time student debt cancellation plan, borrowers are eligible to receive $10,000 or $20,000 in debt relief depending on their income and whether they received a Pell Grant in college. The Education Department has said borrowers who apply in October could have a chunk of their debt wiped out as soon as November.

The feds have encouraged borrowers to file their forms by Nov. 15 if they want to see their balances shrink before the end of a freeze on payments that began during the pandemic and ends in January.

And earlier this week, the federal government teased what the application form would look like and what borrowers would need for relief. To apply, they will have to provide their Social Security number and birthdate in the government's online form.

As part of that, they will self-attest that they earn less than $125,000 a year, or $250,000 for couples, and those who provide false information could face fines or jail time. Some borrowers may have to file proof of their income. The application is available in English and Spanish and via desktop computer or cell phones.

Contact Chris Quintana at (202) 308-9021 or cquintana@usatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CQuintanadc.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Feds release preliminary application for student loan forgiveness; relief to come later

Comments / 3

Related
CNET

Here's Who Can't Get Their Student Loans Canceled

The US Education Department has officially launched the Biden administration's online student-loan forgiveness application, enabling millions of borrowers to apply to have up to $10,000 in student loans wiped away -- or $20,000 if they have Pell Grants. More than 8 million people have already applied to have their debt canceled, President Joe Biden said Monday at the White House.
KANSAS STATE
CNET

Who Gets Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Without Applying?

Millions of student loan borrowers anxiously await the White House's application for student loan debt forgiveness. The Department of Education previewed the form borrowers will use for debt cancellation on Oct. 11, but a lawsuit from six Republican-led states could put the brakes on it -- the federal government has already agreed to wait until Oct. 23 at the earliest to discharge any student debt under this new plan.
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
CNET

October Social Security Payments: Here's When You'll Get Your Money

Most Social Security payments for October have already gone out, with just two payment dates left. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see their increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Money

The IRS Is Sending Special Refund Checks to 1.6 Million Taxpayers This Month

You may receive a surprise in the mail from the IRS this month — but don't worry, it's a good one. The federal agency is sending out $1.2 billion in collective refunds or credits to roughly 1.6 million taxpayers who got hit with fees for filing their 2019 or 2020 federal income tax returns late. The majority of eligible Americans are set to receive those refunds by the end of September.
CNET

How to Apply for Student Loan Forgiveness and When the Application Will Open

Student loan borrowers this month can expect the loan debt forgiveness application to open. Those who are eligible are encouraged to apply to get as much as $20,000 relieved from their student loan debt. The White House says the plan will help more than 40 million Americans and eliminate student loan debt for 20 million people.
GOBankingRates

SSI Schedule: Supplemental Security Income Payments Won’t Be Sent in October 2022

Social Security recipients who also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits don’t get SSI payments every month — and October 2022 is one of the months they aren’t sent out. Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two SSI payments in April, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, May and October.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

644K+
Followers
68K+
Post
328M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy