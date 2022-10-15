ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Evan Villalongo’s game-ending interception seals victory for No. 9 West Springfield football, as Terriers defeat No. 7 Agawam 14-13

By Sophie Weller
MassLive.com
 4 days ago
