Evan Villalongo’s game-ending interception seals victory for No. 9 West Springfield football, as Terriers defeat No. 7 Agawam 14-13

No. 12 Longmeadow girls volleyball sweeps No. 11 Amherst, 3-0
LONGMEADOW --- In their final game of the regular season, No. 12 Longmeadow girls’ volleyball swept Amherst 3-0 on Tuesday.
Ethan Beauchemin shoots two-under 70, earns medalist honors at D-II Western Mass. while Belchertown finishes first as team
SOUTHWICK — Palmer’s Ethan Beauchemin was amongst one of the first foursomes to wrap up and turn in their scorecards during the Division II Western Massachusetts golf championships at The Ranch Golf Club on Tuesday.
Scoreboard: Westfield girls volleyball narrowly beats Minnechaug, 3-2 & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A back-and-forth match eventually ended with Westfield girls volleyball defeating Minnechaug in five sets, 3-2. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our...
Scoreboard: Longmeadow field hockey clinches league title in 4-1 win over Agawam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Coach Ann Simons earned career win No. 550 on Monday, and a day later, Longmeadow field hockey clinched the league title when the Lancers defeated Agawam 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon.
Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes dominates in WMass D-I golf championship, while Northampton’s Galen Fowles also impresses
LONGMEADOW -- The Western Mass. Division I Golf Championships teed off Monday morning at the Franconia Golf Course. Longmeadow’s Ryan Downes played well through his 18 holes to finish 1st with a 66 on the par-71 course.
Scoreboard: Six goals scored between Monson and Northampton girls soccer & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. A second-half battle led to six goals combined for Monson and Northampton girls soccer, as their match on Tuesday ended in a 3-3 draw.
Westfield Tech freshman Dan O’Connor misses state cut by one stroke; Tigers claim seventh at D3 golf sectionals
WILBRAHAM – One day after finishing seventh at the Division 3 sectional championships at Wilbraham Country Club, Westfield Technical Academy High School golf coach Bob Eak reflected on his team’s outing. Six Westfield Tech golfers – freshman Dan O’Connor, junior Deven Werbiskis, and sophomores Cyler Sgroi, Andrew Reed,...
Scores level between No. 11 East Longmeadow and No. 5 Longmeadow boys soccer, 2-2 after late penalty
LONGMEADOW – A late penalty salvaged a draw for No. 11 East Longmeadow boys soccer against their crosstown rival No. 5 Longmeadow on Monday evening, 2-2.
Scoreboard: Mohawk boys and girls cross country defeats Easthampton and Hopkins & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Mohawk Trail’s boys and girls cross country team took first place in its tri-meet on Tuesday, as the boys defeated Hopkins 22-33 and Easthampton 17-42, and Easthampton bested Hopkins 20-37.
Meghan Bowen notches 100th career point, No. 7 Westfield field hockey defeats Southwick in Valley League matchup
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Monday was quite the day for the Westfield field hockey team. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Western Mass. Boys Soccer Top 20: Ludlow takes top spot, Pope Francis moves into top-five
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HS Football: Who’s lighting it up? Receiving stats leaders through Week 6
The following stats have been accumulated through Oct. 17. If any stats are missing, please send them to gcote@masslive.com. Northampton quarterback Ben Sledzieski made a statement in the Blue Devils’ 38-28 win over East Longmeadow last Friday.
Scoreboard: Drury boys soccer score three second-half goals, take 3-2 victory against Putnam & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Heading into the second half, Putnam and Drury boys soccer both had not put up a goal in the game. By the time the game ended, there were five combined goals with Drury taking a 3-2 victory.
Springfield Thunderbirds head to Laval Rocket for first road series of season
SPRINGFIELD — The Springfield Thunderbirds (0-2-0-0) will look to garner their first victory of the new season when they begin a three-game road swing north of the border on Wednesday night against the Laval Rocket (0-1-1-0) at Place Bell. Puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. inside the building that housed three unforgettable games in the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals.
milfordmirror.com
Denny's closes four Connecticut locations in less than two months
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. National diner chain Denny's has closed four locations in Connecticut since early September. Restaurants in Enfield, West Haven, Wethersfield and Vernon suddenly closed between Sept. 5 and Oct. 17, according to reports. The West Haven Denny's, at 487 Saw...
East Longmeadow man airlifted to Baystate Medical Center after Stafford motorcycle crash
An East Longmeadow man was injured in a motorcycle crash in Stafford on Sunday afternoon.
University of Connecticut
Dailey, Penders Honored With Gold Key Awards
STORRS, Conn. - The present and past of UConn Athletics were part of the celebration on Sunday as the Connecticut Sports Media Alliance presented its prestigious Gold Key awards at the 80th Annual Gold Key Dinner in Southington. Chris Dailey, the current associate head coach of the UConn women's basketball...
Live Wire: Lloyd Cole will play Easthampton benefit show
Lloyd Cole will play a special solo concert to benefit the restoration of Old Town Hall in Easthampton on Nov. 5 from 6 to 9 p.m. The renowned singer-songwriter, who first became known through his work with British band Lloyd Cole and the Commotions in the 1980s moved to Western Massachusetts two decades ago to raise his family. He continues to make music, having just released “Guesswork.”
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Oct 9 to Oct 15
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Oct 9 to Oct 15. There were 148 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 918-square-foot home on Longmeadow Street in Longmeadow that sold for $270,000.
NBC Connecticut
Torrington Man Hits Bloomfield Officer, Leads Chase to West Hartford: Police
A Torrington man is accused of hitting a Bloomfield police officer Monday morning and leading police on a chase from Bloomfield into West Hartford. Bloomfield police tried to stop a 2006 Honda Accord driven by 37-year-old Rafaelito Ares, of Torrington, at Mountain Avenue and Regency Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday because of a misused license plate, according to police.
