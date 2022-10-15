ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit Discovery Ball this weekend at Huntington Place

Every year, the American Cancer Society hosts the Detroit Discovery Ball celebrating the courage and determination of those touched by cancer. This year, it's set for Saturday at Huntington Place and Senior Executive Chef Stephan Blase showed us the dinner planned for the ball.
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

Booty Pumpkin Painting In Detroit

Hey guys! Paint your butt to look like a Halloween Pumpkin!. Detroit artist Malissa is painting people’s butts to resemble Halloween pumpkins. Wait…that’s right. You read that right. It’s only $25 per booty. Only in Detroit. For two days ONLY (Oct 30th and 31st) an artist named...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Explore the Rouge River during Haunted Paddle kayak and canoe trip

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Paddle the Rouge River while celebrating Halloween this weekend in Dearborn. Kayak or canoe in your costume, then join Friends of the Rouge at Ford Field Park for a trunk-or-treat, carved pumpkin raffle, healthy snacks, a fire pit, games, and more. The paddle starts at...
DEARBORN, MI
1051thebounce.com

Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts

October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall

ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville

DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District

Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Eastpointe offering free filters after high lead levels discovered in water

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lead levels in some areas of Eastpointe exceed normal levels, according to test results. The city discovered that five of its 30 sites with lead service lines exceeded the Action Level of 15 parts per billion. This isn’t based on a health standard, but it does mean leaders in Eastpointe must investigate water quality samples, and educate its residents on lead in drinking water.
EASTPOINTE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Group gets to work on Detroit's first 3D-printed house

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first 3D-printed house is in the works. Construction kicked off Tuesday with a wall printing ceremony. "Everything we can afford to have in our lives, from our clothes to even food production, is made in part by humans with robots," said Tom Woodman, the executive director of Citizen Robotics. "If we want to make it possible for more people to do it, we to center this working community and show people this is work that they can do for themselves."
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit

ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
ROMULUS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Grosse Pointe Woods neighbors on edge after attack, attempted abduction of man walking dog

GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was walking his dog Saturday night in Grosse Pointe Woods when police say a man attacked him and dragged him to a white van. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, MI
The Flint Journal

Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say

RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy