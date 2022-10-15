Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
A Popular U.S Based Korean Fried Chicken Restaurant Opens in TroyMadocTroy, MI
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Discovery Ball this weekend at Huntington Place
Every year, the American Cancer Society hosts the Detroit Discovery Ball celebrating the courage and determination of those touched by cancer. This year, it's set for Saturday at Huntington Place and Senior Executive Chef Stephan Blase showed us the dinner planned for the ball.
wcsx.com
Booty Pumpkin Painting In Detroit
Hey guys! Paint your butt to look like a Halloween Pumpkin!. Detroit artist Malissa is painting people’s butts to resemble Halloween pumpkins. Wait…that’s right. You read that right. It’s only $25 per booty. Only in Detroit. For two days ONLY (Oct 30th and 31st) an artist named...
fox2detroit.com
Explore the Rouge River during Haunted Paddle kayak and canoe trip
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Paddle the Rouge River while celebrating Halloween this weekend in Dearborn. Kayak or canoe in your costume, then join Friends of the Rouge at Ford Field Park for a trunk-or-treat, carved pumpkin raffle, healthy snacks, a fire pit, games, and more. The paddle starts at...
Detroit Woman Will Paint Your Booty Like A Pumpkin This Halloween
We like to celebrate Halloween in many ways, and one of the most celebrated ways is by doing spooky stuff. Whether going to a haunted house or visiting some haunted places, we are finally embracing how awesome the month of October is. Another way people celebrate is by doing Halloween-themed...
1051thebounce.com
Its National Seafood Month! 10 Great Metro Detroit Seafood Restaraunts
October is National Seafood Month, and that means it’s time to celebrate all things yummy! Whether you’re a fan of salmon, shrimp, or tuna, there’s no better time to enjoy your favorite seafood dishes. Here are some fun facts about seafood to get you in the mood for a seafood feast. If you need a place to score some around Metro Detroit, I’ve got you covered. Below is a listed of 10 great Metro Detroit seafood restaurants.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Annual Boo Bash returns to Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall
ANN ARBOR – Trick-or-treat at the Briarwood Mall during the 11th annual Boo Bash on Thursday, Oct. 27. Retailers participating in the family-friendly Halloween celebration will have treats for little gargoyles and grizzly bears visiting the mall between 4-5:30 p.m. When trick-or-treating ends, the University of Michigan’s Groove Performance...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville
DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs. The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023. Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile...
What will stop the monstrous muck-making algae in Lake Saint Clair?
7 Action News showed you last week how an invasive muck-producing algae is rapidly growing in Lake Saint Clair. Where there used to be water there are football field patches of muck.
michiganchronicle.com
Historic Neighborhood Site of ’67 Rebellion is Being Revived as Business District
Century Partners a TK real estate company purchased and rehabbed several homes on Atkinson St. Photo Courtesy of David Alade, co-founder and CEO of Century Partners. Fifty-five years after the ’67 Detroit Rebellion sparked at a police raid on a bling pig on 12th Street (now Rosa Parks) and Clairmont, the city and community investors are reviving the commercial district that remain abandoned after the uprising left many Black owned businesses burned to the ground.
fox2detroit.com
Eastpointe offering free filters after high lead levels discovered in water
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Lead levels in some areas of Eastpointe exceed normal levels, according to test results. The city discovered that five of its 30 sites with lead service lines exceeded the Action Level of 15 parts per billion. This isn’t based on a health standard, but it does mean leaders in Eastpointe must investigate water quality samples, and educate its residents on lead in drinking water.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Single Detroit moms evicted from rentals after living in ‘deplorable conditions’
DETROIT – A local lawmaker is stepping up to help some Detroit families fight evictions as they claim their housing is in “deplorable conditions.”. These mothers are not only being pushed out of their homes - but they say they’ve been forced to live in deplorable conditions for years.
fox2detroit.com
Group gets to work on Detroit's first 3D-printed house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first 3D-printed house is in the works. Construction kicked off Tuesday with a wall printing ceremony. "Everything we can afford to have in our lives, from our clothes to even food production, is made in part by humans with robots," said Tom Woodman, the executive director of Citizen Robotics. "If we want to make it possible for more people to do it, we to center this working community and show people this is work that they can do for themselves."
Kroger Delivery fulfillment center opens in Metro Detroit
ROMULUS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Kroger announced on Tuesday the opening of its customer fulfillment center in Metro DetroitAccording to a press release, the new Kroger Delivery center on Wahrman Road in Romulus will employ more than 700 people and reach customers up to 90 minutes from the site. Officials say temperature-controlled vans will be utilized for deliveries to customers' homes.To date, it is Kroger's first customer fulfillment center in Michigan."Kroger has served customers in the state of Michigan for more than a century and we are thrilled to bring Kroger Delivery to greater Detroit," Bill Bennett, Kroger vice president,...
fox2detroit.com
Blight Busters asks AT&T to 'be more of a neighbor' and maintain their property
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - John George, the founder of the Detroit Blight Busters, has been on a mission to fight blight in the city for more than three decades, but he says a corporate neighbor needs to do their part. "All I'm asking for you to do is maintain...
fox2detroit.com
Grosse Pointe Woods neighbors on edge after attack, attempted abduction of man walking dog
GROSSE POINTE WOODS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was walking his dog Saturday night in Grosse Pointe Woods when police say a man attacked him and dragged him to a white van. According to police, the 20-year-old man was walking in the 2100 block of Lennon Street around 11:30 p.m. when he was assaulted and dragged to a white work van. Police say the victim was able to hit the suspect and get away.
Moro’s of Allen Park, long-standing Italian restaurant, up for sale after 42 years
Moro’s of Allen Park, an Italian eatery known for its tuxedoed servers, is up for sale, according to a listing on Loopnet.com. The restaurant has been on a busy stretch of Allen Road for more than 40 years. On the market for a few months now, the restaurant's chef/owner is Thomas Moro, a...
Veterinarian holds dog by neck, slams its head on floor, police say
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI – A Michigan veterinarian is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of him allegedly abusing one of his dogs was posted to YouTube, police said. On Wednesday, Oct. 12, Macomb County sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers were dispatched to a residence on 29 Mile Road in Ray Township regarding an animal abuse complaint. The 52-year-old male suspect was at an animal care clinic in Shelby Township where he works as a veterinarian when authorities arrived, police said.
Household hazardous waste drop-off draws tons of items
Carol Schrauben of Northville spend two hours on Saturday inching along in a lineup of cars to unload a variety of electronics at a household hazardous waste (HHW) disposal event in Taylor. "I have handheld electronics, hard drives, cassette player, Roku fire sticks, calculators, net gear and electric cords, computer...
