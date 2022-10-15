DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's first 3D-printed house is in the works. Construction kicked off Tuesday with a wall printing ceremony. "Everything we can afford to have in our lives, from our clothes to even food production, is made in part by humans with robots," said Tom Woodman, the executive director of Citizen Robotics. "If we want to make it possible for more people to do it, we to center this working community and show people this is work that they can do for themselves."

