Chicago, IL

WGN TV

Cold continues–Freeze Warnings Wednesday

Wednesday morning – Freeze Warnings in effect to our south – from the southern plains through the Gulf Coast states up the Appalachians into Pennsylvania. The growing season has ended in our area as well as to our far west and NW into the northern/central Plains and Midwest experiencing lows in the teens and 20s.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

First flakes of fall season possible Monday

The mention of snow is in Chicago’s forecast for Monday. Though precipitation chances are slim, if it does precipitate it is most likely to be in the form of flurries. It will certainly be cold enough. Temps just 5,000 ft. above the ground are forecast to be around 20° Monday afternoon. If flakes are observed, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago sees first snow of season Monday

CHICAGO — It’s snowing in Chicago! Monday, Oct. 17 will officially go down as the first snow of the season, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS reports the earliest first measurable snow in Chicago occurred on Oct. 12, 2006. The Chicago area is experiencing December-like weather...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Lunchbreak: Roasted Winter Squash

FARE offers bowls, toasts, smoothies, coffee and baked goods and their menu changes seasonally- squash being one of those items. FARE’s bright herbaceous menu is rich in plants and environmentally sustainable with robust vegan and gluten-free options. FARE offers delivery to the wider Chicago community with easy ordering right...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Midday Fix: Details on Cooking Up A Cure

Stephanie Gresh, Executive Director of the Greater Chicago Chapter of the Scleroderma Foundation. Cooking Up a Cure, all-star culinary fundraising event, chaired by Chef Cleetus Friedman to raise money and awareness for the Scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that causes thickening and tightening of skin and supports the Scleroderma Foundation of Greater Chicago, is back! The event, which combines some of Chicago’s best chefs, breweries, wineries and distilleries returns Thursday, October 27, at Theater on the Lake, located at 2401 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Chicago is rat capital of U.S. for 8th year in a row

CHICAGO – Ah rats!! Chicago is at the top of a list it would really rather not be on. Orkin has released its list of the Top 50 Rattiest Cities and Chicago is number one for the eighth year in a row! Yes, you read that right, this is the eighth consecutive year Chicago has taken the top spot as the rat capital of America.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

River Forest in overdrive to limit cut-through cars at Harlem and North

Despite a village-wide traffic study being planned for later this year and 2023, River Forest officials responded to complaints of residents living in the northeast corner of the village by implementing five separate steps to address concerns over cut-through traffic from Harlem and North avenues. At the Oct. 10 village...
RIVER FOREST, IL
CBS Chicago

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
igbnorthamerica.com

Bally’s reaches deal with unions over Chicago casino

Casino operator Bally’s Corporation has announced that it has signed a multi-project labor agreement (PLA) with a consortium of trade union organizations regarding the construction of its Bally’s Chicago casino. Bally’s signed the deal with the Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council (CCBT) and the...
CHICAGO, IL
24hip-hop.com

Exclusive interview with Rising Chicago artist BossMan Gino

Today we sit down with Chicago recording artist “BossMan Gino” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. First off, let’s take a dive into this year and what’s come to fruition already. 1.) Q: What is your name...
CHICAGO, IL
