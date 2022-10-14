ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

gifamilyradio.com

Huskers Sweep No. 12 Purdue on the Road

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team picked up another sweep on the road with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-18 win at No. 12 Purdue on Wednesday night at Holloway Gymnasium. Bekka Allick had a career-high 12 kills with four blocks and hit .611 to lead the Huskers...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
gifamilyradio.com

Huskers No. 22 in Preseason AP Poll

The Nebraska women's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 season at No. 22 in the Associated Press Preseason Poll, announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18. It is Nebraska's first Preseason AP Top 25 ranking since 2014. The Huskers are coming off a 24-9 campaign when they finished No. 23 in the NET rankings after earning a trip to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. NU, which was a No. 8 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, returned five starters from last year's unit before graduate guard Sam Haiby suffered a season-ending knee injury in September.
LINCOLN, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Volleyball: NW downs York - Coach Harders Picks Up Win 100

(Grand Island, NE) - In the final regular season match of the season for the Northwest, the Vikings would send their nine seniors off in style defeating the York Dukes in four sets. The first three sets were two-point finishes. Northwest won the first 25-23. York would claim the second set 28-26. The Vikings would finish the match winning the next two sets 29-27 and 25-16. The Vikings are now 18-14 on the season. York with the loss slips to 21-9. Northwest is now 2-1 vs the Dukes this season as Tuesday night's matchup was the third meeting between the two in six days. Teams would split action at the Central Conference tournament last week. Both squads will be back in action next Tuesday for the sub-district round of the post-season.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
gifamilyradio.com

Election 2022: Amendment 1

Yesterday the Grow Nebraska committee, co-chaired by Rep. Mike Flood and State Sens. Eliot Bostar and Lou Ann Linehan, announced its statewide media tour promoting Amendment 1 and advocating for its passage on the November ballot. The statewide tour will hit Scottsbluff, North Platte, and Grand Island on Monday, Oct....
NEBRASKA STATE
gifamilyradio.com

Warhorse Lincoln Generates $285,000 In Tax Revenue In Less Than One Month

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has released the first monthly gaming tax revenue report. The State's first casino WarHorse Lincoln opened on September 24th. 70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $200,174.12. 2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $7,149.07. 2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $7,149.07. 12.5%...
LINCOLN, NE

