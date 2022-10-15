ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

thevillagereporter.com

OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career

Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
CINCINNATI, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: What in the world are we going to do with Xavier Johnson?

Back in the day, it wasn’t unusual for college football players — even ones at premier programs like Ohio State — to play multiple positions. Usually, those were offense/defense combinations, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen it, except on situational downs when, for example, an extra offensive lineman might line up in the backfield to provide additional blocking on a short-yardage run.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus

There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus native inducted in the Ranger Hall of Fame

FORT BENNING, GA—Sergeant Major (Retired) Joe Clark, a Crawford County native, was inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame on July 13, 2022, at Fort Benning, GA. for meritorious service in both peacetime and while conducting combat operations in multiple theaters throughout his career with the 75th Ranger Regiment, US Army Special Operations Command, and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
COLUMBUS, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall

The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH

In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
NEWARK, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli

The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
COLUMBUS, OH

