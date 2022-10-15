Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Sleepy Buckeyes can find mattress options at Sandman SleepThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio State
Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler (24) will look to make an impact in his first season with in-game impact for the Buckeyes. Etzler will follow in the footsteps of his uncle, Doug Etzler, who played for Ohio State from 1991-1995. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
thevillagereporter.com
OHSAA Weekly Football Computer Ratings (After Week 9)
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The football regular-season has reached Week 10, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second-to-last computer ratings on Tuesday. The final report will be released this Sunday, Oct. 23, when 448 schools – the top 16 in each region – will qualify for the playoffs.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback Commit Jermaine Mathews Having Special Senior Season and is Eagerly Anticipating Starting His OSU Career
Ohio State cornerback commitment Jermaine Mathews is having a senior year to remember. With one game remaining in the regular season, Winton Woods’ record sits at an unblemished 9-0. The Warriors will be well-positioned to defend their Ohio Division II state title from a year ago as a high seed in the playoffs, and the four-star cornerback is a big reason why Winton Woods is in this position.
College Football World Reacts To Ohio State Marching Band News
The Ohio State Marching Band has a special performance lined up for this Saturday's game against Iowa. On Monday, the OSU band revealed it will team up with its Hawkeye counterparts for a massive halftime show in Columbus. "That's right. For the first time in Ohio State Marching Band history,...
landgrantholyland.com
Column: What in the world are we going to do with Xavier Johnson?
Back in the day, it wasn’t unusual for college football players — even ones at premier programs like Ohio State — to play multiple positions. Usually, those were offense/defense combinations, but it’s been a while since we’ve seen it, except on situational downs when, for example, an extra offensive lineman might line up in the backfield to provide additional blocking on a short-yardage run.
Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game vs. Iowa
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will start the second half of its season at home with its first game against Iowa in five years. The game will kick off at noon on Fox with Gus Johnson on play-by-play, Joel Klatt as color commentator and Jenny Taft as sideline reporter. This will be OSU’s second game on Fox this season but the first in the network’s Big Noon spot. OSU beat Toledo, 77-21, on the network in Week 3.
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
Two dead after plane leaving Columbus crashed into Marietta dealership lot
MARIETTA, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people died Tuesday morning after a plane leaving Columbus crashed into the parking lot of a Marietta, Ohio car dealership, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. An eyewitness video shows large, dark plumes of smoke and a large fire at the dealership. You can see that video in the […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus native inducted in the Ranger Hall of Fame
FORT BENNING, GA—Sergeant Major (Retired) Joe Clark, a Crawford County native, was inducted into the prestigious Ranger Hall of Fame on July 13, 2022, at Fort Benning, GA. for meritorious service in both peacetime and while conducting combat operations in multiple theaters throughout his career with the 75th Ranger Regiment, US Army Special Operations Command, and US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology, or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Andrew Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
AEP restores power in northeast Columbus after crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 3,000 AEP customers were without power Sunday afternoon after wires were knocked down during a vehicle crash in northeast Columbus. The collision happened near Geraldine Avenue and Woodland Avenue at approximately 2:38 p.m., according to AEP. Columbus police said one person was injured in...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area
If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
columbusmonthly.com
Muralist Mandi Caskey Burns Down the House in Whitehall
The Columbus artist’s first performance piece featured a majestic inferno, melted siding, a torrential downpour, awestruck children and a rainbow. No torrent of rain could stop Mandi Caskey. On Aug. 20, the Columbus artist delivered a fiery performance at the abandoned Woodcliff condo complex in Whitehall—one that featured a mural going up in flames while another melted from the heat.
Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died. Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue. Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
columbusmonthly.com
Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli
The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunities
FOMO, a new Columbus bar, is set to open Halloween weekend. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. For those who aren’t into barhopping, FOMO has you covered, with the experience of multiple venues in one location.
Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
Comments / 0