In 2014, the U.S. Department of Energy estimated that out of the 1.9 billion pounds of pumpkins grown, 1.3 billion pounds were thrown away, instead of being consumed or composted. City of Bowling Green residents are encouraged to recycle their pumpkins and gourds in the City’s Yard Waste Recycling Drop Off area (off Tarragon Dr., East of the Public Works Garage). Candles and decorations must be removed before recycling your pumpkins and gourds in one of the three black dumpsters marked for yard waste. All material collected for yard waste recycling is taken to Wood County’s Yard Waste Recycling area to be composted.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO