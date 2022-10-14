Read full article on original website
crescentcitytimes.com
Finally Huge Mess To Be Cleaned Up
EYE ON DEL NORTE has learned the City of Crescent City has prevailed in Del Norte Superior Court for the successful appointment of Court Receiver on the dilapidated Seaside Medical Building located at 200 A St. Judge Darren McElfresh has appointed attorney Richardson Griswold of Encinitas to submit a plan...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 17
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
crescentcitytimes.com
Theft At Point of Honor
Some low-life (multiple thieves) removed the Hmong Memorial at Point of Honor, Sunday past. Without drawing any recognition to these vile criminals, I’m shocked by this brazen disrespect to what is the only such recognition in the United States. There is an active Crescent City Police investigation underway. If...
oregontoday.net
Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14
A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
oregontoday.net
Elk Poaching Curry Co., Oct. 17
On October 7, 2022, OSP dispatch received a report of an Elk carcass found in the area of “Big Bend” Illahe, Oregon. Troopers arrived on the scene of a 6×5 bull elk that was shot and left to waste. An investigation determined the Elk was killed sometime between October 5, 2022, 5:45 P.M. and October 6, 2022, 8:00 A.M. OSP is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle in the area of “Big Bend” in Illahe, Oregon to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please reference case number SP22270502.
kptv.com
Road paint striping truck runs over, kills man in coastal southern Oregon
BROOKINGS Ore. (KPTV) - A road paint striping truck accidentally ran over a man which resulted in his death in the southern coastal town of Brookings, according to the Curry County Sheriff’s Office. 73-year-old Chester Leonhardt was at the end of his driveway on Pacific View Drive with his...
kymkemp.com
[Update 4:21 p.m.: 299 Reopens After Fatal Crash] Motorcycle vs. Logging Truck on Highway 299
Scanner traffic is indicating that a traffic collision has occurred near mile marker 20 on Highway 299 between a motorcycle and a logging truck around 12:31 p.m. on October 18th. An ambulance has been requested from Hoopa in addition to Blue Lake Fire and Willow Creek Fire. Please remember that...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another bull elk poached in Oregon; 4th in 2 weeks, including one locally
(Editor’s note: A photo of the elk that was poached appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some.) Oregon State Police are asking for help in yet another bull elk poaching case. It’s the fourth such report in the past two weeks, including one that happened in Deschutes County.
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
crescentcitytimes.com
Has Roger Gitlin been duped by the City’s Use of Measure S?
As much as I respect the opinions of Roger Gitlin in his weekly column. in the Triplicate, he is after all entitled to them, I respectfully. disagree with his latest effort, Eye on Del Norte, “Don’t let some of. the letters of the alphabet confuse you”. Within the...
crescentcitytimes.com
The Final Lap
With a bit more than three weeks before the November 8th mid term. election, candidates and various measures on the ballot are making their. final pitch to the public in order to garner the necessary votes to be. successful. Mailboxes stuffed with flyers, candidate forums, debates,. and all the typical...
KDRV
Motorcyclist killed after speeding and crashing into fence east of Selma, police say
SELMA, Ore. - A man killed on Saturday, October 8th, in a motorcycle crash has been identified by the Josephine County Sheriff's office as 54 year old Jacob Irison McNeil. The crash happened at the intersection of Lakeshore Drive and Thompson Creek Road, east of Selma around 6:30pm. Witnesses at...
KDRV
UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
