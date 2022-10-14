On October 7, 2022, OSP dispatch received a report of an Elk carcass found in the area of “Big Bend” Illahe, Oregon. Troopers arrived on the scene of a 6×5 bull elk that was shot and left to waste. An investigation determined the Elk was killed sometime between October 5, 2022, 5:45 P.M. and October 6, 2022, 8:00 A.M. OSP is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle in the area of “Big Bend” in Illahe, Oregon to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please reference case number SP22270502.

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO