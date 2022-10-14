ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crescent City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
crescentcitytimes.com

Finally Huge Mess To Be Cleaned Up

EYE ON DEL NORTE has learned the City of Crescent City has prevailed in Del Norte Superior Court for the successful appointment of Court Receiver on the dilapidated Seaside Medical Building located at 200 A St. Judge Darren McElfresh has appointed attorney Richardson Griswold of Encinitas to submit a plan...
CRESCENT CITY, CA
oregontoday.net

Quakes, Oct. 17

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
crescentcitytimes.com

Theft At Point of Honor

Some low-life (multiple thieves) removed the Hmong Memorial at Point of Honor, Sunday past. Without drawing any recognition to these vile criminals, I’m shocked by this brazen disrespect to what is the only such recognition in the United States. There is an active Crescent City Police investigation underway. If...
oregontoday.net

Quakes off South Coast, Oct. 14

A couple of earthquakes were recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Oregon Coast Thursday, Oct. 13. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.4-magnitude quake was located west to southwest of Pistol River in Curry County and that was followed by a 2.8-magnitude quake.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Elk Poaching Curry Co., Oct. 17

On October 7, 2022, OSP dispatch received a report of an Elk carcass found in the area of “Big Bend” Illahe, Oregon. Troopers arrived on the scene of a 6×5 bull elk that was shot and left to waste. An investigation determined the Elk was killed sometime between October 5, 2022, 5:45 P.M. and October 6, 2022, 8:00 A.M. OSP is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle in the area of “Big Bend” in Illahe, Oregon to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Please reference case number SP22270502.
CURRY COUNTY, OR
crescentcitytimes.com

The Final Lap

With a bit more than three weeks before the November 8th mid term. election, candidates and various measures on the ballot are making their. final pitch to the public in order to garner the necessary votes to be. successful. Mailboxes stuffed with flyers, candidate forums, debates,. and all the typical...
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
KDRV

UPDATE: LOPEZ FOUND -- Police found Amaya Lopez

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office says tonight it has located 21-year-old Amaya Maria Lopez "alive and well. The search for her is no longer active." Original post below from 10/5/2022:. CAVE JUNCTION, Ore.-- Police are searching for Amaya Lopez, who was last seen Monday, October 3rd...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy