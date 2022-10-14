Don't stop believin', Jacksonville. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Journey is heading out for a tour early next year, and Jacksonville is the only stop in Florida. The band's 50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2023, with opening act Toto, is scheduled to stop at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Sunday, Feb. 26. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices were not released.

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO