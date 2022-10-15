Read full article on original website
Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
Cleveland Metroparks to open new outdoor bike track, outdoor competition course and youth bike playground
CUYAHOGA HEIGHTS, Ohio — A brand new one-of-a-kind Cleveland Metroparks bike park is set to open Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The grand opening of Cliffs Bike Park at Ohio & Erie Canal...
Christmas Ale returns with 'First Pour' at Great Lakes Brewing Company in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Although we’re in the midst of Halloween with trick-or-treat night just around the corner, some in Cleveland are already jumping ahead to Christmas. That’s right! Christmas Ale is back in Northeast Ohio while the Great Lakes Brewing Company celebrates their annual “First Pour” event as the seasonal drink was officially tapped Thursday morning.
Studio West 117 in Lakewood celebrates opening, LGBTQ+ spaces
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — From an image to reality, Studio West 117 in Lakewood is officially complete and meant to be for everyone. It has a focus on the LGBTQ + community. Michael Kittle is the general manager of the three bar and restaurant spaces. "This is the first of...
Update on 5 people shot at Cleveland IFIXUGLY barbershop, Princeton student from Cleveland found dead, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, October 21, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Find out that latest information on five people shot at Cleveland’s IFIXUGLY barbershop, what we know about the Princeton University...
Tom Hamilton, voice of the Cleveland Guardians, receives major honors
CLEVELAND — It's a voice everyone knows and loves. For the past 33 years, one thing has remained consistent with baseball in Cleveland: Guardians radio announcer Tom Hamilton. “To do it in a city like Cleveland is extra special because people care,” said Hamilton. For over three decades,...
3News' Monica Robins to be honored with Press Club of Cleveland's Chuck Heaton Award
CLEVELAND — On Thursday, the Press Club of Cleveland announced its latest honorees for its annual Journalism Hall of Fame Awards. Included on this year's list is 3News' Senior Health Correspondent Monica Robins, who will be honored with the prestigious Chuck Heaton Award. Named after the legendary Cleveland Plain...
Cleveland Guardians’ Steven Kwan scoops ice cream at Mason’s Creamery
CLEVELAND — This. Is. So. Cool. Fresh off his epic run with the Cleveland Guardians this season, outfielder Steven Kwan met fans while serving up some ice cream at Mason’s Creamery on Thursday night. Kwan is back in town after the Guardians finished the 2022 postseason Tuesday night...
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Wild Winter Lights returns in November
CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights will run for its fourth year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting Nov. 15 with displays along the holiday trail featuring millions of lights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Here's how ODOT is preparing for snow and ice this winter
CLEVELAND — Ready or not… Winter is coming. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, the season for snow and ice is right around the corner – and the Ohio Department of Transportation is busy preparing for the wintry weather. “We do a 150-point inspection of every...
Celebrating an AMAZING season for the Cleveland Guardians + HUGE Cleveland Cavaliers season preview
It was an epic ALDS between the Cleveland Guardians & the New York Yankees, but in the end, the home team prevailed, 5-1. Aaron Civale was handed the loss.
'Cleveland is a great place to open a show': Theatrical producer Sir Cameron MacKintosh kicks off US tour of Les Misérables at Playhouse Square
CLEVELAND — The world’s longest running musical of all time has kicked off its national tour in Cleveland, with an impressive cast including four people from Ohio. Les Misérables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, and now the Tony Award-winning musical theater production is playing through October 30 at Playhouse Square.
Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County
MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
Fox from Medina named 'Stinky' up for America's Favorite Pet
MEDINA, Ohio — It's time for the cutest story of the day. A pet fox named "Stinky" is up for America's Favorite Pet. Read that again, we aren't joking. Fox Tale Sanctuary in Medina is a non-profit that is home to 17 rescued foxes. Stinky came there at just three days old.
Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak
BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend
Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
Hundreds of zombies to fill Wadsworth streets for 'Thriller' dance: Sneak peek
WADSWORTH, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally featured in an unrelated Halloween story from Wadsworth on Oct. 18, 2022. Its creepy choreography is legendary – and it will soon be haunting Wadsworth. Hundreds of zombies will fill the streets in a special recreation...
Cause of death revealed for teen Ethan Liming who was found dead near basketball court at I Promise School in Akron, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Wednesday, October 18, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about the cause of death of Ethan Liming who was found dead near the basketball court...
Education Station: Warrensville Heights schools see success in system-wide changes
WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — There is some very good news coming out of Warrensville Heights City Schools. "We made a lot of hard decisions," Superintendent Donald Jolly tells 3News. "Our district went from 607th to 298th. We're more than proud." Yes, the district jumped from last place in Ohio's...
Cleveland resident held on $500K bond after accidentally calling Westlake business attempting to set up murder-for-hire plot on son
WESTLAKE, Ohio — A 58-year-old Cleveland man is being held on a $500,000 bond after mistakenly calling a Westlake business attempting to set up a murder-for-hire plot on his son. An unnamed business on Canterbury Road contacted Westlake Police on Thursday, Oct. 13, at around 10:45 p.m. after receiving...
