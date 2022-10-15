ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Rainbow trout return to Cuyahoga River in Cuyahoga Falls

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio — At Water Works Park in Cuyahoga Falls, there's something fishy going on. Members of Western Reserve Trout Unlimited Chapter 668 brought more than food; they ordered fish!. With the help of the Ohio Division of Wildlife and the city of Cuyahoga Falls, they're stocking rainbow...
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: Wild Winter Lights returns in November

CLEVELAND — Wild Winter Lights will run for its fourth year at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo starting Nov. 15 with displays along the holiday trail featuring millions of lights. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Here's how ODOT is preparing for snow and ice this winter

CLEVELAND — Ready or not… Winter is coming. Although Halloween is still two weeks away, the season for snow and ice is right around the corner – and the Ohio Department of Transportation is busy preparing for the wintry weather. “We do a 150-point inspection of every...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Cleveland is a great place to open a show': Theatrical producer Sir Cameron MacKintosh kicks off US tour of Les Misérables at Playhouse Square

CLEVELAND — The world’s longest running musical of all time has kicked off its national tour in Cleveland, with an impressive cast including four people from Ohio. Les Misérables has been seen by over 130 million people worldwide in 53 countries and 22 languages, and now the Tony Award-winning musical theater production is playing through October 30 at Playhouse Square.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Scenes cleared after multiple accidents back up portions of I-90 west in Lake County

MENTOR, Ohio — Interstate 90 west in Lake County is now clear following multiple accidents Thursday. Police confirm a portion of the highway in Mentor was briefly closed this afternoon due to a jackknifed semi-truck between State Routes 615 and 306 near Lakeland Community College. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation and WKYC's own tracker, cars were backed up for about five miles towards Mentor Road, delays exceeding two hours at one point.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
WKYC

Man drowns in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of kayak

BEREA, Ohio — A man fatally drowned in Berea's Wallace Lake after falling out of his kayak on Sunday. Berea Police says that it received a call at 2:44 p.m. on Sunday regarding a man who had fallen out of his kayak in Wallace Lake and was struggling to swim. Upon arriving, Berea Police and Fire observed a kayak and a red jacket in the water.
BEREA, OH
WKYC

Reduced adoption fees at the Cleveland APL this weekend

Beginning Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 23, the price to adopt an adult dog or cat will be $25 (plus a licensing fee for a dog). The regular adoption price for an adult dog is $125 and the regular price to adopt an adult cat is $50. Adoption fees for kittens will be $50 and half off adoption fees for small mammals.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy