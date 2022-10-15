ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Five injured in Norwich after breaking up a fight among three dogs

By Johana Vazquez
The Day
The Day
 7 days ago

Norwich ― Five people were bit or scratched, one of whom was taken to the hospital, after trying to break up three dogs engaged in a fight, police said.

At 6:30 p.m., police received a call about the situation which took place near Bean Hill condos on West Town Street.

Sgt. Christopher Chastang said two people were walking their dogs when the aggressor, a pitbull, attacked two smaller breeds. He said the dog owners as well as three bystanders attempted to break up the fight.

Chastang said the pitbull latched on to one of the people involved, causing a serious laceration to her arm and she was taken to Backus Hospital. He said two other people went to the hospital on their own.

Both smaller dogs were injured, one was taken to the local veterinary hospital and the other one ran away during the incident, he said.

Chastang said the Northeastern Connecticut Council of Governments, or NECCOG, responded to the scene. NECCOG, a 16-town regional council of governments, offers a range of programs and services for its members, including animal services.

Chastang said the pitbull is with the owner, and NECCOG will make a decision on what to do with the pitbull.

