Read full article on original website
Related
theavtimes.com
LA County to study increase in Latino homeless population
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion Tuesday, Oct. 18, requesting that the county study how gaps in the social services system might be contributing to the growing numbers of Latinos becoming homeless. Introduced by Supervisor Hilda Solis, the motion asks the Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion...
theavtimes.com
LA County Supervisors vote to supply libraries with Narcan
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a proposal Tuesday to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at county libraries and train librarians on how to administer it. “Narcan is easy to use, anyone can carry it, and it saves lives,” Supervisor Janice Hahn, who introduced the...
theavtimes.com
Man found dead in Palmdale ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who was found dead in the Palmdale area Monday morning has been identified. He was 49-year-old Luis Hinojosa, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. Hinojosa’s death was reported around 7:35 a.m. Monday, Oct. 17, near Pearblossom Highway and 165th Street East, according...
theavtimes.com
Latino contractor alleges discrimination, whistleblower retaliation by firm
A former job boss for the general contractor hired to do a $150 million modernization project at Beverly Hills High School is suing his former employer, alleging he was subjected to disparate treatment because he is a Latino and also wrongfully fired in March in retaliation for exposing cost overruns and safety issues.
theavtimes.com
Palmdale man killed in ATV crash near Acton
The coroner’s office has released the name of the man who was driving an all-terrain vehicle and was killed when it crashed Saturday morning in an unincorporated area of Acton. The deceased was identified as 51-year-old Gilberto Torres of Palmdale. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 12:01 a.m....
Comments / 0