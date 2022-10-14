ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens, SC

golaurens.com

Countywide warrant sweep nets multiple arrests

The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday. As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Man charged with burglary in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mountain Rest man was arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from a burglary in Oconee County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested David Wayne Elliot, 56, following a burglary call over the weekend, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said. Arrest warrants...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg

Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
SPARTANBURG, SC
106.3 WORD

Man stabbed to death in Oconee County

Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Gaffney man recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed one person. Officials said 45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty today to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. According to officials,...
GAFFNEY, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg man’s homicide unsolved five years later

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones have unanswered questions after a homicide goes unsolved for five years. Gregory Drummond’s body was found on Alexander Avenue in Spartanburg on October 16, 2017. Family and friends continue to pray for justice. “It makes me feel heartbroken. A loss of words...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
LEXINGTON, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Lehi Road when the driver...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

