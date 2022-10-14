Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
golaurens.com
Countywide warrant sweep nets multiple arrests
The Laurens Police Department, Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department assisted SC Department of Probation, Parole and Pardons Services (SCDPPPS) with a warrant round-up on Tuesday. As a result of this operation, which began in the early morning hours, 50 attempts were made to serve warrants and...
WYFF4.com
DUI charges filed in downtown Greenville crash that left man dead, report says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville police confirmed Tuesday that a man faces DUI charges in a deadly downtown crash last week. Samuel Greene, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Friday morning at the intersection of North Academy and North Church streets, the Greenville County Coroner's Office said Monday.
Person of interest sought in deadly shooting in Spartanburg Co.
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright is set to hold a press conference Tuesday morning to provide more information on a Sunday morning shooting that left one person dead.
wspa.com
Man charged with burglary in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Mountain Rest man was arrested and faces multiple charges stemming from a burglary in Oconee County, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies arrested David Wayne Elliot, 56, following a burglary call over the weekend, the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said. Arrest warrants...
FOX Carolina
Murder suspect among those taken into custody during county-wide warrant roundup
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department said they worked with the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Police Department to help the S.C. Department of Probation, Parole & Pardons Services serve warrants. Officers said the operation began on Tuesday morning and involved 50 attempts to...
wach.com
DJJ employee, inmate injured in facility disturbance, multiple agencies respond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — SLED officials say the Department of Juvenile Justice Broad River Complex has been secured after an incident Tuesday morning leaving one staff member and one juvenile inmate injured. Around 10:30 Tuesday morning, a large number of RCSD patrol cars, SLED, and helicopters, all responded to...
Spartanburg Co. student arrested after weapon found in vehicle
A student was arrested Monday morning after school officials found a weapon inside her vehicle at school in Spartanburg County.
FOX Carolina
Sheriff gives update on homicide investigation in Spartanburg
Doctors are trading in their medical equipment for musical instruments. FOX Carolina's Lindsey Gibbs has the details. Highlighting what's new in the area including Scoundrel, Simpsonville Arts, and High Spirits Hospitality. Mobile education center to fight drug addiction. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Investigators looking to identify person of interest in murder case
An Upstate Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person of interest following a fatal shooting over the weekend. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright held a press conference Tuesday, asking for help identifying the man.
Man stabbed to death in Oconee County
Walhalla Police are investigating what the Oconee County Coroner’s office has said is an apparent stabbing death. Around 10PM Monday night, police were called to a house on Moore Avenue and found a the body of a 43 year old man outside the home.
Man sentenced to 25 years for killing 8-year-old in Gaffney
A man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing an 8-year-old girl in Gaffney in 2017.
FOX Carolina
Driver charged with DUI after deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a crash that killed one person just after midnight on Friday, October 14. Officers said the crash happened near the intersection of Church Street and Academy Street at around 12:39 a.m. According to officers, the crash involved...
FOX Carolina
Mother of man killed in shooting sues Greenville County nightclub
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a man who died after a shooting outside a club in Greenville County in 2021 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Torri Pone, 27, was shot in the parking lot of Club Reign on South Pleasantburg Drive on Halloween. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney man sentenced for killing woman and hiding body behind his house
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Solicitor Barry Barnette announced that a Gaffney man recently pleaded guilty to a 2019 shooting that killed one person. Officials said 45-year-old Marshall D. Lee pleaded guilty today to murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. According to officials,...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg man’s homicide unsolved five years later
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones have unanswered questions after a homicide goes unsolved for five years. Gregory Drummond’s body was found on Alexander Avenue in Spartanburg on October 16, 2017. Family and friends continue to pray for justice. “It makes me feel heartbroken. A loss of words...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police: Alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter identified
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police says they’ve identified an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. More information will become available when shared.
Shooting kills 1 near Spartanburg Co. bar
One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning near a Spartanburg County bar.
FOX Carolina
SCHP looking for driver in deadly hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with South Carolina Highway Patrol are looking for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Cherokee County. Troopers said on Oct. 11 around 9:49 p.m., an unknown car was heading south on US-29 near Lehi Road when the driver...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
Comments / 0