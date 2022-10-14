You can hear it in their talk. You can see it in their walk. The Pelicans know they’re going to be good this season. The core remains intact from a team that surged down the stretch in the regular season and gave the top-seeded Suns everything they could handle in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. And perhaps the most talented player in franchise history, Zion Williamson, is adding himself to the mix.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO