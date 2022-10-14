Read full article on original website
Last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama has seen enough: ‘It’s sickening’
Erik Ainge, the last Tennessee quarterback to beat Alabama, is tired of waiting for another Vols victory and is ready to celebrate at Neyland Stadium Saturday.
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Shaquille O'Neal Shuts Down Fans That Are 'Messing With' Draymond Green For Punching Jordan Poole: "You Guys That Don't Know About Competitive Sport, You Have No Idea... Just Shut The Hell Up And Be A Fan."
Shaquille O'Neal defended Draymond Green from fans that are trolling him for punching Jordan Poole.
Steve Kerr responds to Richard Jefferson saying Warriors' video team should be fired for leak
“By the way, our video guys had a message for Richard,” Kerr told ESPN. “They think he should be fired. Yeah, I might tweet that later.”. Kerr walked away from the on-court interview with an ear-to-ear grin. And while it was a solid snap-back, it’s not as if the Warriors themselves weren’t frustrated with the video leak.
Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse
The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s Game of the Week features a District 3-3A matchup between St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep. Both St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep were undefeated in district. LCCP led 7-0 at halftime, but St. Louis marched back to win 23-13.
Lakers Fans Are Ashamed After The Embarrassing 133-86 Loss To The Kings: "I Know It’s Only Preseason …But Damn We Stink"
Lakers fans are ashamed after the team suffered an embarrassing 133-86 defeat at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.
Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick
On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA World Reacts To Concerning Nate Robinson News
Nate Robinson, one of the most beloved hoopers of the mid-2000's to 2010's, is reportedly undergoing a scary health battle. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 11-year NBA vet and three-time Slam Dunk champ announced that he's undergoing treatment as he fights through renal kidney failure. In a statement...
Jeff Duncan: Everything is in place for the Pelicans to enjoy a run of sustained success
You can hear it in their talk. You can see it in their walk. The Pelicans know they’re going to be good this season. The core remains intact from a team that surged down the stretch in the regular season and gave the top-seeded Suns everything they could handle in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. And perhaps the most talented player in franchise history, Zion Williamson, is adding himself to the mix.
Alabama’s Nick Saban rages after special teams mistake
Alabama head coach Nick Saban went nuts on a player after a mistake on special teams. No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee are squaring off in Knoxville.
Alabama football drops video narrated by former Tennessee transfer Henry To'o To'o ahead of matchup with Vols
The highly anticipated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee is just a day away as the Volunteers look to snap a 15-game skid against the Crimson Tide. The rivalry between the SEC foes runs deep and someone who understands both sides is linebacker Henry To'o To'o who transferred to ‘Bama from Tennessee. In a preview video posted to Alabama Football’s Twitter account with the caption “Strictly Business”, To’o To’o narrated the hype-filled preview of the heavyweight bout.
Live Updates: No. 2 Alabama Soccer vs. No. 7 Arkansas
Undefeated in SEC play, Crimson Tide rides nine-game win streak into match.
Iman Shumpert Says Draymond Punch Was 'Bogus,' Warriors Will Bounce Back
Iman Shumpert says Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole was "bogus" ... telling TMZ Sports after watching the viral video, he sees why there was such public outrage. We spoke with Shump at LAX this week ... and the former hooper kept it real, saying it's ultimately up to the Warriors to decide punishment, and they opted not to suspend the 4x champ.
WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
Southern Squashes Alcorn's Comeback, Takes Over SWAC West Lead
The Southern Jaguars took control of the SWAC West after dispatching Alcorn State in Week 7.
Lane Kiffin says 'let's go beat the state of Alabama today, go Vols'
No. 8 (5-0, 2-0 SEC) will host No. 1 Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 7. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT. CBS will televise the Southeastern Conference matchup. ESPN “College GameDay” broadcast live at the University of Tennessee ahead of the Vols and Crimson...
