New Orleans, LA

The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Lakers trade mistake somehow just got even worse

The Los Angeles Lakers somehow have a lot of roster turnover from last season but it still feels like the front office did not do much in the offseason. Rob Pelinka and co. swapped out minimum-contract role players for other minimum-contract role players and that was really about it. A...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KPLC TV

TDL WEEK 7: Scores and highlights

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Tonight’s Game of the Week features a District 3-3A matchup between St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep. Both St. Louis and Lake Charles College Prep were undefeated in district. LCCP led 7-0 at halftime, but St. Louis marched back to win 23-13.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Yardbarker

Toronto Raptors Waive Former 4th Overall Pick

On Friday evening, the Toronto Raptors played their final preseason game, and picked up a 137-134 overtime win over the Boston Celtics at home in Canada. They finished with a 3-2 record in five exhibition contests. With the season coming up next week, the team announced that they have waived...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Concerning Nate Robinson News

Nate Robinson, one of the most beloved hoopers of the mid-2000's to 2010's, is reportedly undergoing a scary health battle. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the 11-year NBA vet and three-time Slam Dunk champ announced that he's undergoing treatment as he fights through renal kidney failure. In a statement...
NBA
NOLA.com

Jeff Duncan: Everything is in place for the Pelicans to enjoy a run of sustained success

You can hear it in their talk. You can see it in their walk. The Pelicans know they’re going to be good this season. The core remains intact from a team that surged down the stretch in the regular season and gave the top-seeded Suns everything they could handle in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. And perhaps the most talented player in franchise history, Zion Williamson, is adding himself to the mix.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

Alabama football drops video narrated by former Tennessee transfer Henry To'o To'o ahead of matchup with Vols

The highly anticipated clash between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee is just a day away as the Volunteers look to snap a 15-game skid against the Crimson Tide. The rivalry between the SEC foes runs deep and someone who understands both sides is linebacker Henry To'o To'o who transferred to ‘Bama from Tennessee. In a preview video posted to Alabama Football’s Twitter account with the caption “Strictly Business”, To’o To’o narrated the hype-filled preview of the heavyweight bout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
TMZ.com

Iman Shumpert Says Draymond Punch Was 'Bogus,' Warriors Will Bounce Back

Iman Shumpert says Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole was "bogus" ... telling TMZ Sports after watching the viral video, he sees why there was such public outrage. We spoke with Shump at LAX this week ... and the former hooper kept it real, saying it's ultimately up to the Warriors to decide punishment, and they opted not to suspend the 4x champ.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
247Sports

WATCH: Auburn OL commit Bradyn Joiner in action against Central-Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Alabama — No. 1 Auburn High and future Auburn Tiger Bradyn Joiner had a big matchup on Friday night, traveling to Central-Phenix City and taking on Patrick Nix and the Red Devils. For Joiner, the 247Sports Composite 4-star who's committed to play center, he's playing his senior season over at left tackle and was matched up with top-50 defensive lineman Tomarrion Parker at times.
AUBURN, AL

