CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
CBS Sports
Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Game-time decision
Kuznetsov (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision Monday against Vancouver, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov won't participate in the Capitals' morning skate and his availability will be determined closer to puck drop. He has one assist in three games this season.
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Continues hot start
Perron collected two goals and an assist Monday, but the Red Wings suffered a 5-4 overtime loss to the Kings. It wasn't enough, however, as the Red Wings dropped their first game of the season. Signed as a key free agent during the offseason, Perron, who also scored Saturday, is supplying the veteran leadership team brass expected when it pursued his services. Both of Perron's goals Monday came with the Red Wings trailing by a goal. The 35-year-old left winger has produced four points in three games.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Being evaluated Tuesday
Ekblad (lower body) will be further evaluated Tuesday after leaving Monday's game against Boston. Ekblad registered a minus-1 rating and four PIM in 15:49 of ice time. The Panthers were already playing with five defensemen Monday due to Brandon Montour's upper-body issue, so any serious injury to Ekblad would be an even bigger blow than usual. Florida's next game is Wednesday against the Flyers.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Join First-of-Its-Kind Hockey of Tomorrow Program
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - October 19, 2022 - ( Newswire.com )Lipsweater, a collective of over 120 NHLers and Olympians working on web3 infrastructure for the hockey world, today announced the launch of
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Quiet in win
Wilson completed 10 of 18 passes for 110 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Packers. Wilson had a long gain of 41 yards to Corey Davis during the second half, but he overall made a limited impact, posting comfortably his lowest yardage while not scoring for the first time this season. However, in avoiding any turnovers, Wilson still did enough to help the Jets earn an unlikely road victory. With a perfect record in his three games since returning from injury, Wilson will look to keep New York's momentum going while contributing more himself in Week 7 versus Denver.
