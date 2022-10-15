ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only.

By Donnell Suggs
TheAtlantaVoice
TheAtlantaVoice
 4 days ago

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The scene outside of the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District just hours before tonight’s debate between Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock and his opponent, former Heisman Trophy winner, Georgia Bulldogs, and Dallas Cowboys running back Herschel Walker, looked like something straight out of a bad Hollywood movie.

On one side of the street were Black Warnock supporters (there were a handful of white supports as well) chanting “This is what democracy looks like” and on the other side were white Walker supporters (this reporter did not see any Black Walker supporters among the particular crowd pictured below) chanting “Run Herschel, run.” A man with a hound walked back and forth with the dog wearing a red vest with the words “Herschel” and “Walker” on either side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIF6r_0iZoHChF00
Supporters of senatorial candidate Herschel Walker crowded a street corner near the JW Marriott Savannah Plant Riverside District Friday night. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Hollywood could not make this up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TuRRR_0iZoHChF00
Warnock supporters directly across the street from Walker supports hours before Friday night’s debate in Savannah. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Debate night in Savannah will set the tone for debates going forward. Hosted by WSAV, the local NBC affiliate and its parent company NextStar, the hour-long debate had it’s moments and it is a good thing it did. This will most likely be the one and only debate between Walker and Warnock before Election Day, November 8. Early voting in Georgia begins Monday, October 17. Warnock and Libertarian candidate Chase Oliver, an Atlanta resident, will debate Sunday in Atlanta as part as The Atlanta Press Club Debate series. Walker is not scheduled to appear.

During the debate, which was broadcasted in front of a small live studio audience, the candidates exchanged barbs like, “He’s for Joe Biden, I’m for Georgia,” said Walker and “It’s very clear my opponent wants to run against anybody except me,” added Warnock.

Topics of discussion ranged from Warnock’s divorce and his ex-wife’s request for more child support and Walker’s domestic violence accusations from his ex-wife and oldest son Christian.

When abortion was brought up Walker was clear that he supports Georgia House Bill 481, the “Heartbeat Bill”, which was passed April 4, 2019 and signed into law a month later on May 7 by Governor Brian Kemp. “I’m a Christian, I believe in life.”

Warnock also stood his ground on abortion being a decision remaining with a woman and her doctor and/or pastor. “We are witnessing right now what happens when politicians pile into patient’s rooms,” said Warnock. “I trust women more than I trust politicians.” The later comment drew applause and cheers from the crowd.

Student loan forgiveness, crime and violence, and more specifically, homicides being the leading cause of death for Black men in Metro Atlanta were also topics during the debate. Both candidates were asked what they would do about the later given the opportunity to represent Georgia as one of its two Senators? Both candidates gave non-answers. Warnock said that it was “heartbreaking” and that “There’s no sickness like the loss of hope. To invest in our children is to invest in our best resources.” Walker said he would “Hold people accountable.”

Medicaid expansion, foreign policy and nuclear weapons found their way into the conversation. Between the candidates the name “Joe Biden” was spoken 10 times, all by Walker. When asked if he would support a Biden run for the presidency in 2024, Warnock seemed visibly annoyed. “Part of the problem with our politics right now is that it’s too much about the politicians. The people of Georgia hired me to represent them regardless who’s president.”

Asked if he would support a Donald Trump campaign to return to the White House Walker was clear about where he stood: “Yes I would.”

Closing remarks were both quick with Warnock reminding voters to vote early starting Monday and Walker mentioning Joe Biden and “the damage politicians like [him] has done.”

WSAV’s Tina Tyus-Shaw and Fox 5 Atlanta’s Buck Langford moderated the debate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTgdq_0iZoHChF00
A sign outside of the debate venue, Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Photo by Donnell Suggs/The Atlanta Voice

Former Savannah Mayor Otis Johnson was on hand and afterwards felt good about Warnock’s performance. “There’s no choice about what candidate came out on top, Senator Warnock was clearly the superior candidate” said Johnson of fellow Savannah native. “He was well informed, he has a track record and he is positive. Those are the kinds of things that voters should be looking for.”

Asked if he was voting early on Monday, Johnson said he would be out of town but would get that taken care of Thursday when he returns to Savannah. “I always vote early because I don’t want to have something happen on Election Day and I’m not able to cast my vote,” he said.

Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson made the trip to Savannah to support Walker. He believes Walkers performance tonight was far superior. “Herschel was the only one that got his points across,” said Johnson. “When you have a senator who votes with [President] Joe Biden 96% of the time, I think now is the time for Georgians to understand that is a factual statement. Contrary to what his opponent, Raphael Warnock, was doing tonight. He was lying.”

Two sides. One debate. One night only. Take from that what you will.

The post ‘This is what democracy looks like:’ Two sides. One debate. One night only. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice .

Comments / 6

CallMecRayZ
4d ago

After listening to Walker respond in the debate, my opinion has completely changed. While Warnock spent most of his time dancing around questions, in typical politician style, avoiding directly answering most of them, Walker was refreshingly to the point and appeared much more genuine with his answers. His answers and explanations made sense. My respect for Walker went up considerably. Although I respect Senator Warnock, I have been concerned about his voting record and his alliance with a failing democratic administration; Foreign policy disasters, wrong on crime, persistent high inflation, an insane border policy, just to name a few. Warnock has voted 96% in lock step with Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi so he owns it with them. Now having listened to the candidates I'm absolutely convinced that Walker is the right choice and will be the best representative for the people of Georgia.

Reply(3)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheAtlantaVoice

REACTION: Herschel Walker vs Senator Raphael Warnock square off in only Debate

In Savannah, Georgia, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker debated incumbent U.S. Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock on Friday, October 14, 2022. We caught up with Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson and former Mayor of Savannah, Otis Johnson. Additionally, we spoke to Herschel Walker as he departed Plant Riverside. The post REACTION: Herschel Walker vs Senator Raphael Warnock square off in only Debate appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
SAVANNAH, GA
atlinq.com

Was Warnock-Walker Debate Too Much of the Latter, Not Enough of the Former?

On Friday, October 14, 2022, the much-anticipated debate between U.S. Senate candidate (for Georgia) and political novice Herschel Walker and incumbent Reverend Dr. Raphael Warnock generated mixed responses from the hundreds who tuned in via various media and crowded restaurants, pubs, clubs and other public places holding watch parties locally, statewide and even nationwide.
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

4 Georgia Senate debate moments everyone will be talking about

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The top two candidates in the Georgia Senate race pitched themselves to voters, answering questions that are the top of mind for voters in the upcoming 2022 midterms. All eyes were on the Georgia Senate debate on Friday and there were several moments that will have people talking. This race is […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta voters react to Walker, Warnock debate

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s debate night in Georgia as Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker finally face off in Savannah in the race for U.S. Senate. They covered a variety of topics, including their views on abortion. Georgia’s election rules say the winner must secure more than 50 percent...
AUGUSTA, GA
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Pastor reacts after Savannah homeless camp evictions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah evicted members of a homeless camp under the Truman Parkway earlier this week forcing dozens of people to start over. Savannah city officials say the camp came under new scrutiny following an investigation from a recent fire there. Pastor Deborah Townes says...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor Johnson on concerns about more homeless people downtown

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Mayor Van Johnson went into more detail Tuesday about why the city decided to clear out the homeless encampment on President St. The mayor says the decision came after he and City Manager Jay Melder toured the area, following a fire there earlier this month. He says they saw lots of […]
SAVANNAH, GA
connectsavannah.com

PROPERTY MATTERS: Savannah Mall buyer, Ghost Pirates launching youth league, A new Jazz club?

The Savannah Mall’s new owner has emerged, following the auction of a majority of the building over the summer. And fans of such e-cigarette flavors as Heisenberg Menthol, Whatamelon and Chill Out could be in luck, considering the buyer’s affiliation with a vaping accessories distributor. Meanwhile, there is good news for hockey and jazz enthusiasts, while a recent zoning decision probably bummed out the local agency charged with attracting employers to the area.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Haunted Forest relocates to Fairgrounds

Get your heart pounding this Halloween while supporting local youth at the 2022 Haunted Forest of Statesboro. “We are going back to basics with the fear of the unknown and what might be hiding in the dark,” said Travis Bricke, lecturer of marketing with Georgia Southern University. “What might you encounter as you make your next turn? Come if you dare!”
STATESBORO, GA
WJCL

Police: Missing Savannah toddler's remains were put in dumpster, taken to landfill

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above Drone Video: Search begins on landfill. Update 6 p.m.: The Chatham County police chief says he has "every belief" that they will find Quinton somewhere in the Waste Management landfill. But the search won't be easy, is expected to take several days, require dozens of personnel and the outcome - in the words of the FBI - is uncertain.
SAVANNAH, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

TheAtlantaVoice

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Atlanta Voice newspaper was founded by Mr. Ed Clayton, a formidable newspaperman and J. Lowell Ware in 1966 with a defined vision and mission, which has been the publications’ motto and driving force ever since: “A People Without A Voice Cannot Be Heard.” Mr. Clayton died after the first issue of the paper was produced leaving Mr. Ware as the sole publisher. The venerable, award-winning publication was born out of the refusal of the white-owned majority Atlanta media to give fair and credible coverage to the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement. It was effectively and uniquely spearheaded by the legendary and politically powerful, J. Lowell Ware, who when he died at age 63 in 1991, had been responsible for publishing seven newspapers throughout the states of Georgia and Alabama; The Atlanta Voice, The Athens Voice, The Macon Voice, The Tuskegee Voice, The Pensacola Voice, The Inter-Scholastic Journal and The Atlanta Inquirer. The paper was started “out of the movement,” remembers his daughter and current Atlanta Voice Publisher, Janis Ware; a dynamic and charismatic housing expert, businesswoman and community activist, who readily assumed the role and responsibility for fulfilling her father’s vision. Janis Ware is a University of Georgia Business School graduate, whose career has been unwavering in completing her father’s lifelong interest in publishing and community development. She has continued the mission and vision of The Atlanta Voice as the unchallenged leader and foremost provider of news and information pertinent to the well being of Atlanta’s African American community. For years, Janis Ware worked alongside her famous father in the publishing business learning his style, understanding his dedication to excellence, and receiving inspiration from his passion for his people. His legacy has also become her mission. She continues in the spirit of the high journalistic standards and commitment to the community passed on to her by her esteemed father.

 https://www.theatlantavoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy