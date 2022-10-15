LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The chill will hold on for a few more days but a milder push will be here by the end of the week. These past few days have certainly been on the chilly side. I do expect temperatures to remain down at those colder levels for a little while longer. That means the chance of tracking temperatures in the 20s-30s a night remains elevated for a little while longer. Some of our high temperatures will hold steady in the 50s.

