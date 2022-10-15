Read full article on original website
Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on I-75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing the car moving at a high rate...
WATCH | What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?
WATCH | Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. WATCH | CHI...
Working together for cleaner future is focus of Lexington conference
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Energy and the environment, two big topics, at the Governor’s Conference on Energy and the Environment in Lexington. The goal is to get Kentuckians to work together to make the state and cleaner place for future generations. Hundreds are attending the conference. They are learning...
Lexington officer injured in crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say an officer was injured Tuesday night in a crash. The officer was sitting at a red light at Athens Boonesboro Rd. and Aphids Way when their squad car was hit. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. The officer and the driver of the...
KSP launches program with 5 rural counties to increase seat belt use
BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new program aimed at boosting seat belt usage in five rural Kentucky counties has been announced. Madison, Grayson, Knott, Perry and Bourbon counties have been selected to take part in the High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project, which is based on Kentucky Transportation Cabinet crash data.
WATCH: Lexington mayoral candidates face off in debate at WKYT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s mayoral candidates faced off in a debate Monday. (watch above) Incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and challenger Councilmember David Kloiber answered questions in the WKYT studio. A wide range of topics was covered, from the ongoing violence in the city, the drug epidemic, and the...
Blood donations urgently needed amid uptick in hospital use, KBC says
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Blood Center says blood donations are urgently needed right now due to an increase in use at hospitals. KBC, which provides blood to 70-plus hospitals across Kentucky, says they are seeing demand outpace donations with hospitals transfusing 18% more blood in recent months. They...
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cooler air settles in behind a weekend cold front as we start the new workweek. Highs cool to the middle an upper 40s by Tuesday. A FREEZE WARNING is active, for Monday night, as lows dip to the 20s. Some snow showers and flurries, from a...
Student gets caught in school bus door
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A milder surge is coming soon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The chill will hold on for a few more days but a milder push will be here by the end of the week. These past few days have certainly been on the chilly side. I do expect temperatures to remain down at those colder levels for a little while longer. That means the chance of tracking temperatures in the 20s-30s a night remains elevated for a little while longer. Some of our high temperatures will hold steady in the 50s.
Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
Slurred speech on radio leads to arrest of Ky. 911 dispatcher, citation says
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A 911 dispatcher in Powell County was arrested over the weekend after police say she was drunk on the job. According to an arrest citation, a Stanton police officer heard dispatcher Shauna Staton speaking on the radio Sunday afternoon and thought her voice sounded slurred like she was impaired.
Volunteers needed to make sure military members overseas get a taste of home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Giving our military men and women overseas a taste of home for the holidays is getting underway through donations and one local organization needs your help filling those care packages. The organization is called Military Missions located in the Millpond Center off of Boston Road in...
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A storm chance mainly south
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning everyone! It is a not-too-bad end to the weekend, but today we have the best chance of seeing rain this entire week. This even comes with a low-end severe threat. Let’s get to it! Starting off across the bluegrass temps are in the...
Superintendent calls FCPS performance on KDE report ‘unacceptable’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re getting a look at how Kentucky students are performing in the classrooms for the first time in three years. In 2020, the General Assembly made changes to how the state test Kentucky students, and, this year, the Kentucky Department of Education released a new color-coded system to outline those results.
Suspects in off-campus party shooting that hurt UK students appear in court
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two men charged in connection with a shooting at a UK fraternity party appeared together in court Monday morning. The cases of Jason Almanza-Arroyo and Juan Guerrero-Zendejas are moving forward. They are both accused of being involved in a shooting that injured nearly a dozen students.
CommonSpirit, CHI St. Joseph still dealing with after effects of ransomware attack
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major healthcare provider in the U.S. is still working to recover from a ransomware attack earlier this month. CommonSpirit, which has 142 facilities in 21 states, says the cyber attack knocked systems offline, and has caused disruptions to patient care. The attack has impacted services...
Grand jury indicts fmr. Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary on rape charge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky state official. John Tilley, a former Kentucky Justice Cabinet Secretary, is facing a rape charge. His arrest citation says that on April 15, 2022, Tilley had sex with a woman without her consent at a hotel in downtown Lexington. Documents say the woman was too intoxicated to give consent.
State officials, advocates mark Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are living in fear because of domestic abuse. Governor Andy Beshear says 45% of women have reported some kind of abuse in a relationship in their lifetime and 35% of men. State leaders and advocates gathered in the Capitol Rotunda on Monday to mark...
Over-the-counter hearing aids set to be available as soon as Monday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in august, the FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of hearing aids. Now they will become available on October 17th. About 80% of people with hearing loss have not tried to fix it, but now that over-the-counter hearing aids are approved and hitting the market, practitioners hope to change those statistics.
