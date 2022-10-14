Read full article on original website
Related
mauicounty.gov
Mayor Victorino signs Bill 107 to change affordable housing guidelines
Mayor Michael Victorino has signed Bill 107 into law, enabling a change to the formula used to price affordable homes. Councilmember Gabe Johnson introduced the bill after years of hearing community concerns that even “affordable homes” were too expensive for Maui County’s working families to become homeowners.
mauicounty.gov
Kaunoa Senior Services announces November online classes
Kaunoa Senior Services announces its November virtual classes for seniors 55 years of age and older. All classes are available online via Zoom and include:. Step-by-Step Acrylic Painting “Mauna Kea Snow,” 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 16 and 30. Hawaiian Sea Life Watercolor Painting, 1 to 3...
Comments / 0