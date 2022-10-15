Woman, teen killed in Greene County car crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday left a woman and juvenile dead in Greene County.

At approximately 1:45 p.m., a 2019 Honda Accord was struck by a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Robert Lindsey, 49, of Akron, on U.S. 43. A 13-year-old passenger in the Accord was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Accord’s driver, Amy Flowers, 36, of Demopolis, her 5-year-old passenger and Lindsey were transported to an area hospital. Flowers died due to her injuries on Friday.

The crash occurred near the 139-mile marker on U.S. 43, approximately one mile north of Forkland in Greene County.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

CBS 42 Daily News

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.