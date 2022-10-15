Read full article on original website
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Dodgers: Dodger Fans Blame Series Loss on Dave Roberts
Dodger Fans point the finger at Manager Dave Roberts on the loss to San Diego
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook: Who Stays? Who Goes?
The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers could look substantially different than the 2022 version, which made a disappointing exit from the MLB playoffs Saturday despite winning a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney are becoming free agents. The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option […]
dodgerblue.com
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians weather forecast: ALDS Game 5 could be impacted by rainy night in New York
NEW YORK -- Monday night, the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will finish up their ALDS matchup with Game 5 at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx. The Yankees won Game 4 on Sunday night to force the winner-take-all Game 5. The winner will take on the Houston Astros in the ALCS. The loser goes home. Here's how you can watch Game 5.
dodgerblue.com
Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS
Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
Chicago Cubs may open offseason with shocking free agent signing
For the first time since the Chicago Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish in 2018, the team is expected to swim in the deep of Major League Baseball free agency this offseason. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer told reporters at the end of the season that the team...
Yardbarker
Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson
An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
San Diego businesses cash in on the Padres
The Padres run of success in the post season has meant a major return on investment for businesses in and around the downtown sphere of influence.
When it comes to Padres and Dodgers, the script has finally flipped
This weekend showed that the San Diego Padres are no longer the little brother of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The big, bad Dodgers are also not the “daddy” of their Interstate-5 rivals, as David Ortiz infamously stated after Game 1 of the NLDS. None of those talking points...
Cubs: Carlos Correa and 3 other monster free agents they could sign
We can already expect the Chicago Cubs to target Carlos Correa and these other three monster MLB free agents this offseason. Chicago Cubs fans are hopeful their 2022 season was only a temporary layoff from competing. The luxury tax has been reset, the team has undergone a light rebuild, and next up on the list of things the front office needs to do is spend on some big-name free agents.
3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston
The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
Does the roaring crowd help players on the field? Padres say loud crowd is 'fan-tastic'
SAN DIEGO — Another sold out, standing room only crowd packed Petco Park for Tuesday's playoff game against the Phillies. Fans, coming off three days to rest their vocal chords, started screaming again before the first pitch. But does our noise really affect the play on the field?. Fans...
