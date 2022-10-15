ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles Dodgers Offseason Outlook: Who Stays? Who Goes?

The 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers could look substantially different than the 2022 version, which made a disappointing exit from the MLB playoffs Saturday despite winning a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. Clayton Kershaw, Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson, and Andrew Heaney are becoming free agents. The Dodgers hold a $16 million team option […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner: No Excuses For Dodgers Losing To Padres In NLDS

Justin Turner was among the several players who wore a look of disappointment and shock as he trudged around the visitors clubhouse after the Los Angeles Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers set a franchise record with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
FanSided

Cubs: Carlos Correa and 3 other monster free agents they could sign

We can already expect the Chicago Cubs to target Carlos Correa and these other three monster MLB free agents this offseason. Chicago Cubs fans are hopeful their 2022 season was only a temporary layoff from competing. The luxury tax has been reset, the team has undergone a light rebuild, and next up on the list of things the front office needs to do is spend on some big-name free agents.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 roster changes Yankees could make ahead of ALCS vs Houston

The New York Yankees have done it. They’ve won a postseason series against a team other than the Minnesota Twins!. Alright, alright, get your jokes out, but New York came from nowhere after gagging at the end of Game 3 of the ALDS against the Guardians, with Gerrit Cole propelling them off the mat in Game 4 and Nestor Cortes getting things to the bullpen two days later to secure the comeback.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

FanSided

