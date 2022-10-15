Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iowa high school football rankings after Week 8
The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Iowa high school football polls of the 2022 season with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record, total points and position last week.
Iowa Boys Prep Football Poll
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Below is the final regular-season football poll: Class 5A Record Pts Prv 1. West Des Moines Dowling (4) 7-1 84 2 2. Pleasant Valley (5) 8-0 82 1 3. Southeast Polk 7-1 70 3 3. Ankeny 7-1 70 4 5. Cedar Falls 6-2 47 6 6. Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2 42 […]
DeWitt, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Mount Vernon High School football team will have a game with Central Dewitt High School on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
What the preseason analytics say about Iowa basketball ahead of the 2022-23 season
Iowa basketball will play a game later this month as the Hawkeyes will host Truman State in a preseason exhibition on Monday, Oct. 31. Iowa will then host Bethune-Cookman on Monday, Nov. 7, for the season opener of the 2022-23 college basketball season. Over the past few weeks, various analytics sites have published their preseason rankings and numbers.
ourquadcities.com
Straight No Chaser to go down smooth in Davenport
Tyler Trepp always loves coming back to Iowa to sing with his popular a cappella group Straight No Chaser. The slick and suave nine-man ensemble is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year with a 62-date fall tour, including this Saturday, Oct. 22 at Davenport’s Adler Theatre. Trepp is a...
Iowa City family opening 2nd farm business near Des Moines
Paul Rasch pulls a couple of Red Free apples from the trees at Wilson’s Orchard & Farm, about 5 miles northeast of Iowa City’s downtown.
ourquadcities.com
Hawkeyes left out of AP Top 25 basketball poll
The Hawkeyes find themselves on the outside of the first Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll. Iowa, the defending Big Ten Tournament champions, received just 13 votes, which puts them 36th in the country in advance of the 2022-2023 season. The Hawkeyes were 16th in the final poll of 2022.
Mississippi River Levels Are So Low, People are Walking Across
Last night, I saw footage on TV I don't believe I've ever seen before. It's footage of the concerningly low river levels of the Mississippi River, which are so low that a sizable island known as Tower Rock is actually accessible by foot. Tower Rock can be reached on foot...
ourquadcities.com
Two Remain | Quad City Symphony Orchestra
We sat down with Ernesto Estigarribia to preview the Quad City Symphony Orchestra’s latest performance that is part of a community wide project called Out of the Darkness.
Davenport testing snow alert system Oct. 19
The City of Davenport is getting ready for winter by testing its snow emergency alert system. A message will be sent out via Alert Iowa on October 19 at 10 a.m. The alert system is the best way to find out when a Snow Emergency is declared in Davenport and now is the best time […]
WQAD
Snowsquall in East Moline
By the time I grabbed my phone, it was almost done. It was really coming down at first but ended quickly. Credit: Paul Vyncke.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Boba tea shop opening in Dubuque; new credit union branch open
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Dubuque. A new boba tea shop is...
ourquadcities.com
Select IA students can attend Ambrose tuition-free
As part of a strategic effort to eliminate cost barriers to higher education, Iowa high school graduates who are eligible for the Pell Grant may qualify to attend St. Ambrose University tuition-free through the Ambrose Advantage program. According to Federal Student Aid data, Iowa residents owed an average of $31,000...
KWQC
2 injured in single-motorcycle crash in Muscatine County
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a motorcycle crash in Muscatine County Saturday afternoon, according to troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded around 3:45 p.m. Saturday to the area of North Mulberry Road from 155th Street for a crash, according to a crash report. According to troopers,...
kwit.org
Newscast 10.17.22: 2nd Congressional District debate tomorrow night cancelled as Republican Ashley Hinson is treated at Cedar Rapids hospital; IA Gubernatorial candidates debate tonight at 7:00
Tuesday's televised 2nd Congressional District debate between Republican incumbent Ashley Hinson of Marion and Democratic challenger Liz Mathis of Hiawatha is canceled. In a release, Iowa PBS says it was due to QUOTE "unforeseen circumstances regarding candidate availability." The announcement came the day Hinson was admitted into UnityPoint St. Luke's...
ourquadcities.com
Treasures await at South Rock Island giveaway
South Rock Island Township is hosting a free giveaway Tuesday, October 18, 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at South Rock Island Township, located at 4330 11th Street. Coats, sweaters, clothes, toys and household items will be available, all for free. For more information, click here or call (309) 788-0496.
KWQC
One person shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - One man was shot in Rock Island Saturday afternoon, according to police. Police say at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of 25th Street. Once there, they found a 25-year-old man with a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound at 25th Street and 5th 1/2 Avenue. The man was taken to the hospital.
worldatlas.com
10 Most Charming River Towns in Iowa
American river towns always pack a punch when it comes to breathtaking views, and Iowa's waterfront towns are no exception. This state has an abundance of such charming spots, most of which are along its two major rivers,the Mississippi and the Missouri. The “Hawkeye State” has some fantastic spots that will leave you in awe of its beauty.
KWQC
1 dead, 2 injured in crash on Sabula-Savanna Bridge
JACKSON Co., Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead and two people were injured in a crash on the Sabula-Savanna Bridge Saturday, according to Iowa troopers. Iowa State Troopers responded to US 52 at the Sabula-Savanna Bridge around 8:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a crash, according to a crash report.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf Police: Suspect was in stolen car, with meth, at casino
A 36-year-old Iowa City woman faces a felony charge after Bettendorf Police found her early Monday in a stolen car with meth in a casino parking lot. Bridget Dual faces a felony charge of first-degree theft and an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – second offense, court records say.
