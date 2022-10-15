ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'MyDaY' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "MyDaY" game were:. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Month: 3, Day: 2, Year: 56. (Month: three; Day: two; Year: fifty-six) Copyright...
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

District 46: James Michael Bowers

Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave. Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner. In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
LINCOLN, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Costs of incarceration rise as inflation squeezes inmates, families

Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln. Rising prices at prison stores are putting an additional strain on inmates and their families. (Rebecca S. Gratz for the Nebraska Examiner) People are also reading…. Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

Five state senators call for investigation of Nebraska Department of Education

LINCOLN — Three weeks before an election in which concerns about education could motivate Republican turnout, five conservative state senators called Monday for a legislative investigation into the Nebraska Department of Education. The senators said one of their staffers found a link in June to a New York University...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Telegraph

High school students get hands-on with ag science at Extension center

Students from across west-central Nebraska converged on the West Central Research, Extension and Education Center on Tuesday for its Youth Science Field Day. North Platte High School and Ogallala High School participated Tuesday, while the smaller area schools will visit the facility Wednesday for various classes. Randy Saner, extension educator...
NORTH PLATTE, NE

