Person Of Interest In Okmulgee Quadruple Murder Investigation In Custody
Authorities say the person of interest in the Okmulgee quadruple murder investigation has been arrested in Florida. Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said Joe Kennedy was arrested in a stolen vehicle in Daytona Beach Shores. Police say the vehicle Kennedy was driving was reported stolen to the Okmulgee County Sheriff's...
4 Missing Men Found Dismembered; Murder Investigation Begins
A missing person search in Okmulgee now turns into a murder investigation. Police say the remains found in the deep fork river are the bodies of four missing men. The chief says this was a very violent act, and they are working hard to get answers for the families of the men.
Tulsa Police: Driver Fled After Causing Double-Rollover Crash
The Tulsa Police Department is searching for the driver of a pickup truck that caused a double-rollover accident at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday near East 33rd Street and South 93rd East Avenue. Police said the driver of the truck struck a parked car, causing it and the truck to roll...
Pittsburg Co. Deputies Arrest Suspect In Holly Cantrell's Murder
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. The Pittsburg County Sheriff says he became emotional when he told Holly's family Cody Ketchum was in custody, especially after all her family has been through the past five years. "We got him in...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
Driver Accused Of Killing ORU Soccer Player In Crash Identified, Charged
Authorities have identified and charged the driver accused of killing an ORU men's soccer player in a crash in September. Nicholas Robinson was charged with second degree felony murder, DUI, speeding and failure to stop at a red light, according to authorities. Tulsa Police said the crash killed Eugene Quaynor,...
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
Authorities: Suspect Arrested In 2017 Homicide Case Of Holly Cantrell
The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in the homicide case of Holly Cantrell. They arrested 36-year-old Cody Ketchum on Oct. 17 and booked him into jail on a $1 million bond. Investigators took the case before the state's multi-county grand jury who issued the indictment and arrest...
Tulsa Man Arrested, Accused Of Attacking Another Man With Axe
Tulsa Police arrested a man accused of hitting another man in the head with an axe. Officers said it happened in an apartment near 12th and Houston Monday evening. Officers said Israel Trejo was at the apartment to buy an axe and the 21-year-old victim was sitting on the couch eating.
Water Main Break In Tulsa Forces Limited Road Closure
Crews are working to fix a water main break near East 21st Street and South Memorial Drive. Part of the westbound lanes on East 21st Street as they work on the line. It is unknown how long it's going to take to get it fixed, but drivers should expect delays in that area throughout the morning.
Loved Ones Remember Brothers Murdered In Okmulgee
A person of interest is in custody in connection to four men who were shot and dismembered in Okmulgee. Mark and Bill Chastain, Mike Sparks and Alex Stevens were found five days after they went missing. Joe Kennedy was arrested on Tuesday in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida. Police said Kennedy...
2 Arrested After Police Find Drugs, Guns, $20K In Drug Money
A traffic stop helped officers seize a large number of drugs, guns, and more than $20,000 in drug money, said Tulsa Police. Police say when they pulled over Jequeaz Johnson, they saw a pistol in his door and then conducted a search of the vehicle. Officers found meth inside the car and then found cocaine in Johnson's shoe. Tulsa Police say that the traffic stop began when they tried to pull over Johnson, but he kept driving and pulled up in front of his home.
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
Tulsa County DA’s Office Awarded $1.6M Grant To Boost Mental Health Resources
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has been awarded a $1.6 million federal grant for mental health treatment. The goal of the federal grant will help suspects with mental health and addiction struggles get treatment both while they're in jail and after they are released. The DA's office hopes the funds will help reduce the number of drug use and overdose cases in Tulsa County.
Tulsa Donut Shop Vandalized After Hosting Drag Queen Event
Vandals struck a Tulsa donut shop after the store hosted an event involving drag queens. The Donut Hole is closed on Mondays, but the owners were here cleaning up their shop and waiting to see just how much repairs will cost. "Saturday night we had the privilege of hosting Daniel...
Nonprofit Buys School Clothing For Union Elementary Students
Assistance League said it's not just about giving to the students. It's about helping build character and confidence throughout the whole school year. That’s why it bought clothes for 51 students from Jarman Elementary. Janayshia Grundy and her two daughters, LeeAnn and JayLee, are among 51 students shopping for...
Amazing Oklahomans: George Banasky
The Jenks community is celebrating a Korean War veteran for his brave actions. George Banasky pulled fighter pilot Ted Williams out of a burning plane in 1953. Williams later went on to play baseball for the Boston Red Sox and is considered one of the best hitters of all time.
Broken Arrow Marching Band Returns After Home Super Regional Win
"The Pride of Broken Arrow" marching band returns home after winning its super-regional competition. The band placed first our of 63 bands in the "Bands of America" competition, held in St. Louis Saturday. Friends and family were waiting at Broken Arrow High School Sunday to welcome home the champs. "This...
Many Americans Still Eligible For Unclaimed COVID-19 Stimulus Checks
TULSA, Okla. - Millions of Americans may still be eligible for a COVID-19 stimulus check. News On 6's Ryan Gillin explains what you need to know to get that $1,400 check.
Electric Vehicle Company Shipping To Oklahoma
The electric vehicle startup, Canoo, is coming to Oklahoma and has sold several thousand more cars ahead of production. Two car rental companies have agreed to buy 15,000 cars from the company. Canoo originally planned to start shipping cars from the facility in Pryor next year, but there have been...
