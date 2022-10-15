ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND — Gerrit Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings, and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees saved their season and forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber homer as Phillies take NLCS opener from Padres

SAN DIEGO — Bryce Harper homered again, Kyle Schwarber hit a jaw-dropping, 488-foot drive and Zack Wheeler was brilliant in throwing one-hit ball for seven innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies over the San Diego Padres, 2-0, on Tuesday night to open the all-wild card NL Championship Series. Wheeler...
SAN DIEGO, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tom Purcell: Rooting for my baseball heroes

It was one of the most awesome experiences of my childhood. It happened 50 years ago on an overcast day in Pittsburgh on Sept. 30, 1972. My Little League team had cheap-seat tickets in right field in Three Rivers Stadium. My dad and some coaches took us to the game...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy