SafeTiva Labs grand opening in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The cannabis industry continues to grow in our area. This time in Westfield, where a cannabis testing facility held its grand opening Friday night.

SafeTiva Labs is the independent cannabis facility that opened its doors to the public this evening. Anyone who was curious about cannabis and how the products are tested is able to tour the labs. Representatives of SafeTiva Labs told 22News that they use ‘state-of-the-art’ testing equipment to ensure the most accurately tested products reach the hands of consumers.

Megan Dobro, the CEO of SafeTiva Labs said, “We test for pesticides, heavy metals, solvents, potency, turpines, toxins, yeast mold and bacteria. We make sure that the product is safe for consumers, and that ultimately is why we are here.”

SafeTiva Labs is only the 2nd independent testing lab to open for operation in Western Massachusetts.

