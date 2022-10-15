Read full article on original website
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Ronkonkoma Catalytic Converter Crooks Caught on CameraTimothy BolgerRonkonkoma, NY
Mother Searching For Her Missing Daughter After Her Boyfriend Told Her A Stranger Picked The Toddler UpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
A Connecticut Father Disappeared In 2016 And His Son Was Brutally Murdered Months Later Still Searching For His DadThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBridgeport, CT
Cops Release Pics of Elwood Bank RobberTimothy BolgerSuffolk County, NY
4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island
WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
Police Search For Man Accused Of Forcibly Touching Woman In Islandia Walgreens
Police asked the public for help locating a man who is accused of forcibly touching a woman in a Long Island store. The incident happened in Walgreens, located at 1860 Veterans Memorial Highway in Islandia, at 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 30, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Missing Long Island 37-Year-Old Found
Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.Gregory Thomson, age 37, of Wantagh, had last been seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, outside the Wantagh Library on Park Avenue, Nassau County Police said.Police have now announced he has been located.Original report:Police are askin…
Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash
A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
NBC New York
100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA
A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
News 12
Police: 4 men sold drugs disguised as candy at two Suffolk stores near elementary school
Police say four men have been arrested for selling drugs, some disguised as candy bars, at stores in Bay Shore and West Islip. Following community complaints, police executed search warrants at Exit 42 Deli, located at 270 Spur Drive South in Bay Shore, and Legit 100 Smoke Shop, located at 165 Higbie Lane in West Islip, at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Woman Crossing Montauk Highway Struck By Land Rover In Shirley, Police Say
A woman was struck and injured while crossing a busy Long Island highway. The incident took place in Shirley around 9:50 p.m., Monday, Oct. 17 on the Montauk Highway and Aletta Place. According to Suffolk County Police, a 56-year-old woman was crossing the roadway against the traffic light at the...
News 12
Connecticut man arrested for attempted murder after stabbing in Putnam County
A Connecticut man has been arrested for attempted murder in Putnam County. The Putnam County Sheriff's Department says that deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved on Oct. 16 around 4 a.m. When...
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
NBC New York
Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police
A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
No arrest made in fatal West Islip hit-and-run that police say was intentional
Investigators believe the incident was intentional.
Woman Pleads Guilty In Drunk Driving Crash That Killed 29-Year-Old In Hempstead
An admitted drunk driver is facing years in prison for causing a high-speed crash on Long Island that left a 29-year-old man dead. Tasha Brown, age 29, of Uniondale, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and other charges in Nassau County Court on Friday, Oct. 14, stemming from the May 2021 crash in Hempstead.
Cops shoot LI man in leg after menacing them with apparent gun: police
A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg early Sunday by Nassau County Police after he threatened officers with an apparent handgun, police said.
FDNY: Brooklyn hit-and-run leaves 29-year-old in critical condition
Police say the car that struck the woman was left at the scene, but the driver fled.
Loaded Firearm Discovered During Traffic Stop In Inwood, Duo Charged, Police Say
Two people were charged after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop on Long Island. The incident happened in Inwood at 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, the Nassau County Police Department said. NCPD said officers saw a 2018 Nissan Rogue failing to maintain its lane while traveling...
Headlines: Yonkers stabbing suspect arrested 65 times, Poughkeepsie shooting, New Rochelle fire
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Teacher in testimony recalls Thomas Valva looking ‘frail’ and bruised in class
Thomas Valva's second-grade teacher Michelle Cagliano took the stand for the first time, as did Christine MacQarrie, who works with the school he attended and was employed by the Institute for Children With Autism.
Police: 2 men wanted for stealing car in Melville
According to police, a man was dropped off in a white vehicle on Phaetons Drive on Sept. 22 at approximately 7:10 a.m.
News 12
Yonkers PD: 3 overdose deaths in city may be connected to heroin laced with fentanyl
The Yonkers Police Department says three apparent overdose deaths in the city on Monday may be connected to the same source of heroin suspected to be laced with fentanyl. Officials say that the batch is apparently packaged in a distinct green glassine envelope. Police are warning the community not to...
Police: 16-year-old in critical condition after stabbing in Brooklyn
A 16-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being stabbed in Brooklyn Monday night, according to the NYPD.
