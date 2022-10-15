ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holtsville, NY

CBS New York

4 police officers, 2 others hurt in crash on Long Island

WYANDANCH, N.Y. -- Four police officers were among those injured in a crash on Long Island on Tuesday.It happened around 2:15 p.m. at Straight Path and Washington Avenue in Wyandanch.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, Suffolk County Police have not yet released details, but they do say they are investigating a vehicle involved in two hit-and-run crashes, one of which involved a police vehicle.Multiple vehicles were damaged, and at the scene, at least two vehicles were overturned."I heard cops and sirens ... I came out, saw a car on fire and I saw a victim laying on the street, and a police helicopter landed across the field and escorted two people to the hospital," one witness said.A driver, a pedestrian and four officers were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The officers injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing.
WYANDANCH, NY
Daily Voice

Missing Long Island 37-Year-Old Found

Update:A Long Island man who went missing has been found.Gregory Thomson, age 37, of Wantagh, had last been seen at around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, outside the Wantagh Library on Park Avenue, Nassau County Police said.Police have now announced he has been located.Original report:Police are askin…
WANTAGH, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Admits To Driving Drunk In Copiague, Killing Pedestrian In Crash

A woman pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter in a drunk driving crash that killed a 28-year-old man on Long Island last summer. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced on Tuesday, Oct. 18, that Annmarie Donadeo, of Copiague, admitted to driving while intoxicated and killing Travis Kinard in a crash on Aug. 24, 2021.
COPIAGUE, NY
NBC New York

100K Roaches, 300+ Animals Found at Social Worker's Long Island Home: DA

A Long Island home has been condemned and its owner arrested after more than 300 animals and 100,000 roaches were allegedly found on her property, officials said Tuesday. The grotesque storyline started to play out earlier this month when firefighters were called to the Miller Place home, according to the Suffolk district attorney's office.
MILLER PLACE, NY
NBC New York

Driver Deliberately Runs Down 80-Year-Old Woman on Long Island Sidewalk: Police

A deadly hit-and-run in a Long Island neighborhood that left an 80-year-old woman dead may not have been an accident, according to police. A black Subaru with heavy front-end damage was towed away from the scene in West Islip on Monday, with a splintered and scattered fence some of the only remnants of a deadly crash. Police said the woman was inside the car at some point, but got out and started walking home on Tanglewood Road around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
WEST ISLIP, NY

