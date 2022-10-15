ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue

ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
Morrow man attempts to carjack vehicle with child inside

MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow arrested a man accused of trying to carjack a vehicle with a small child inside. It happened at a gas station on Mount Zion Road. The suspect was booked into the Clayton County jail Tuesday morning after officers chased him down. News happens...
