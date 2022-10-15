Read full article on original website
Suspect shatters foot while running from officer after trying to carjack woman, toddlers, police say
MORROW, Ga. — Morrow police have arrested a man they say broke his foot while running away from an officer. Officers say they were called to a gas station on Mt. Zion Road on Monday night after a woman reported a man trying to steal her car. Body camera...
DeKalb Police searching for car involved Oct. 11 homicide on I-285 & I-675 exit ramp
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — The DeKalb County Police Department is asking for help in identifying the driver or owner of a car they believed was involved in the Oct. 11 homicide. DeKalb County police said a man was found shot to death in a vehicle on I-285 Oct. 11, shutting down all lanes of the highway.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Would-be armed carjacker caught after chase in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. - A suspect is behind bars at the Clayton County Jail after police say he tried to carjack a vehicle with a child inside. The Morrow Police Department say Monday night 31-year-old Quadarius Johnson attempted to carjack a vehicle at a gas station on Mt. Zion Rd. The...
Hit-and-run victim’s family was told police had warrants in the case. Police told us they didn’t
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family breathed a sigh of relief when they found police had arrest warrants for a suspect accused of killing their loved one in hit-and-run. But the family says that relief turned into anger when Channel 2′s Tom Jones learned police have not...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
fox5atlanta.com
More questions than answers in shooting inside vehicle in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators are trying to piece together what led to a shooting inside a vehicle in Spalding County on Monday afternoon. Deputies were called out around 3:38 p.m. to the intersection of North 2nd Street and E. McIntosh Road. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured in a shooting.
Update: Deputies arrest man they say shot his own brother in Hall County
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Mendoza has been taken into custody. Investigators are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ man they say shot his own brother in Hall County, leaving him with serious injuries. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Hall County...
Barrow County man shoots woman, kills 11-year-old before turning gun on himself, deputies say
BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies say a Barrow County man shot and killed an 11-year-old girl in a double shooting before turning the gun on himself. Investigators in Barrow County were called out to a home near the 1800 block of Celestial Run Monday night after receiving a call about two people arguing shortly before 8 p.m.
fox5atlanta.com
Armed suspect wanted in multiple car thefts on Glenwood Avenue
ATLANTA - Investigators with the Atlanta police are searching for a man they believe to have broken into multiple vehicles along Glenwood Avenue in southeast Georgia. They said he showed a weapon and threatened a security guard who tried to stop him in the act. Witnesses told police that the...
Morrow man attempts to carjack vehicle with child inside
MORROW, Ga. — Police in Morrow arrested a man accused of trying to carjack a vehicle with a small child inside. It happened at a gas station on Mount Zion Road. The suspect was booked into the Clayton County jail Tuesday morning after officers chased him down. News happens...
Innocent bystander hurt during 'gun battle' near Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are on the hunt for at least one car involved in a "gun battle" near Atlantic Station. They said the shooting sent one woman to the hospital. She was merely an innocent driver who got caught in the middle of the gunfire. Officers with Atlanta...
Father arrested after he says gun under his pillow went off, killing his 2-year-old son, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A DeKalb County father has been arrested after police say he shot and killed his 3-year-old son. The father, 23-year-old Tyquontae Brunson, told police the shooting was accidental and that a gun he kept under his pillow went off and hit his son, Sekani, who was sleeping in bed with him.
Henry County Police officer dies in accident at his home, department says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — One of the original officers of the Henry County Police Department has died, authorities said. Senior Officer George Padgett was killed in a accident at his home on the night of Oct. 14, the department said in a social media post. Padgett joined the police...
Police make arrest in Buckhead homicide after man found shot dead outside home
ATLANTA — UPDATE: Police have charged someone in the murder of a man outside a Buckhead home on Peachtree Battle Avenue last week, they announced Monday. They said a man involved in a crash in a stolen car was responsible for Christopher Eberhart's death. They believe the suspect, Travis...
Mother tried to request mental health assistance before son was shot by neighbor in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A mother who called 911, hoping to get her son help, said he was suffering a mental health crisis and threatened people in a Gainesville neighborhood with knives. She wanted someone to respond and transport him to a facility for help. However, the 911 dispatcher told her they couldn't do that.
accesswdun.com
Hall County authorities release name of murdered homeless man
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead behind a business on Atlanta Highway despite being unable to contact the man’s relatives. The body of Hung Van Le, 61, was found on Oct. 2. According to a press release from...
Vigil held for woman killed on Old National Highway, police still searching for vehicle
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol is investigating a crash that left a woman dead. According to findings from the GSP investigation, on October 15, at 3:50 a.m. a Trooper reported a hit and run on GA 279/Old National Highway involving a pedestrian. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
Man found dead in Buckhead was carjacked, shot before suspect escaped to Alabama, APD says
ATLANTA — Atlanta police released new details on the murder of a man found dead in the driveway of a vacant lot in Buckhead last week. Investigators say 57-year-old Christopher Eberhart, a Gainesville framer who was waiting to start construction, was found shot to death in an upscale Buckhead neighborhood on Oct. 13.
