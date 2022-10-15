Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
New Book Reveals Jim Jordan’s Dirty Tricks With Impeachment
For anyone who watched the House’s 2019 impeachment of Donald Trump over withholding military aid to Ukraine, it’s probably not a surprise that Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) wasn’t quite an unbiased investigator. But a new book about Trump’s two impeachment trials details how Jordan worked to frame...
Daily Beast
‘You Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss the West Goodbye
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of completely severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Isn’t Joking. She’s Pushing ‘War.’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s hateful rhetoric isn’t a joke. She wants to start a war, says podcaster Danielle Moodie on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast. Moodie, who joined as guest co-host of the show alongside host Andy Levy, tore into the Georgia Republican after listening to a recent clip of Greene making Democrats out to be child predators. According to Moodie, the left and the media have been grossly underestimating the congresswoman’s propensity for violence.
Armed Services Committee Republican says ‘vast majority’ of GOP supports US assistance to Ukraine
Republican Rep. Mike Waltz (Florida), a member of the House Armed Services Committee, said the majority of the Republican caucus supports U.S. assistance to Ukraine amid concerns that a GOP-controlled House following the November elections may push back on billions of dollars of military and economic aid provided to Kyiv.
Daily Beast
The Incredible Mystery of How Trump Got Judge Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago Case
When Donald Trump’s legal team filed their court paperwork protesting the Mar-a-Lago raid, a lawyer took the rare step of actually filing the paperwork in person. At a courthouse 44 miles from Mar-a-Lago. And they got a judge to oversee the case that was outside both West Palm Beach—where the raid took place—and the district where they filed.
Daily Beast
These Top Putin Cronies Vowed to Fight in Ukraine Themselves. So Where Are They?
Vladimir Putin’s most devoted bootlickers went into a frenzy to prop up his ailing war against Ukraine after his mobilization announcement last month sparked backlash. But just a few weeks later, some of those who yelled the loudest about their willingness to join the war–or to send their own underage kids there–seem to have slinked away from their promises.
Daily Beast
Saudi Arabia Could Give U.S. Defense Tech to Russia After Oil Row, Senator Fears
A senior lawmaker has raised concerns that Saudi Arabia could give sensitive U.S defense technology to Russia after relations between the White House and Riyadh soured over oil. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)—a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee—spoke of his alarm at the possibility in an interview with The Guardian after energy cartel OPEC decided to cut oil production in a move seen in Washington, D.C., as the kingdom siding with Moscow in its war in Ukraine. Blumenthal said he would “dig deeper into the risk” in talks with Pentagon officials. “I want some reassurances that they are on top of it and if there are risks, I want to determine what can be done to mitigate those risks immediately,” he added. Blumenthal previously called for a year-long freeze on arms sales to Saudi Arabia citing a “national security imperative” to avoid giving sophisticated weapons systems to a “country that has aligned itself with an adversary.”
Daily Beast
Hannity Spins Durham Probe Acquittal: ‘I Never Really Cared That Much’
Fox News host Sean Hannity on Tuesday tried to extract some good news from the acquittal of Igor Danchenko in what was Special Counsel John Durham’s final case, in part by minimizing his own past focus on the Steele dossier researcher. “A lot of people think this was a...
Daily Beast
Putin Uses 20 Bottles of Vodka and a ‘Sweet’ Note to Rekindle Bromance With Italy’s Silvio Berlusconi
ROME—Despite condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Italy’s long-serving politician Silvio Berlusconi has spoken out about rekindling his most unusual bromance with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Berlusconi, who has just been voted back into power as part of a far-right coalition set to take office this month, was...
Daily Beast
Sen. Mike Lee Insists He’s Not a Trump ‘Bootlicker’ in Testy Utah Debate
During a debate on Monday evening with his independent opponent in Utah, Republican Sen. Mike Lee indicated he may be trying to jump the MAGA ship. As he debated Evan McMullin, an anti-Trump ex-Republican who ran for president as an independent in 2016 and won more than 20 percent of Utah’s votes (including Lee’s), Lee distanced himself from Donald Trump and insisted he wasn’t licking any party’s boots. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said. But Utah Republican Party Chair Carson Jorgensen wasn’t buying it. “I don’t think he’s trying to distance himself from Trump. What I think he’s trying to do is draw that contrast,” Jorgensen told the Associated Press. McMullin also confronted Lee about his text messages to Trump’s Chief of Staff Mark Meadows before the Capitol riot in which he sought advice on fighting the results of the 2020 election. Lee insisted he voted to certify Joe Biden’s win and was only trying to look into the legality and rumors surrounding swing states sending slates of false electors. “Senator Lee, that was the most egregious betrayal of our nation’s Constitution in its history by a U.S. Senator. I believe it will be your legacy,” McMullin said.
Daily Beast
Obama Admits Democrats Can Sometimes Be a ‘Buzzkill’
Former President Barack Obama chastised how Democrats can sometimes be a “buzzkill,” too often framing issues through the lens of identity politics that force people to feel as though they’re “walking on eggshells.” “Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes,” he said on the podcast “Pod Save America.” He later added: “I think where we get into trouble sometimes is where we try to suggest that some groups are more—because they historically have been victimized more—that somehow they have a status that’s different than other people and we’re going around scolding folks if they don’t use exactly the right phrase.” Obama has launched his biennial campaign tour, hitting the campaign trail later this month for candidates in Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan.
Daily Beast
Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Echoes Tucker’s ‘Poorer and Dirtier’ Line About Migrants
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner seemingly embraced her colleague Tucker Carlson’s widely condemned claim that immigrants make America “poorer and dirtier,” telling Fox viewers on Tuesday that migrants at the southern border “make our country look like what they left” and “our people” are now forced to clean up their “excrement.”
Daily Beast
MAGA Duo Who Smeared Election Worker Now Holding Training Courses for ‘Poll Watchers’
Pennsylvania elections worker James Savage says the 2020 election gave him two heart attacks. It wasn’t the stress of the historic election, Savage alleged in a lawsuit last year: It was alleged harassment from conspiracy-peddling “poll watchers.”. Two years later, two of the Republican poll watchers named in...
Daily Beast
Biden Promises Federal Abortion Protections if Dems Win Big at Midterms
Three weeks ahead of the midterms, President Joe Biden promised on Tuesday that an abortion rights bill would be the very first piece of legislation he’ll send to the new Congress if Democrats make gains in the Senate and maintain their House majority. He also pledged to veto any bill Republicans pass to restrict nationwide abortions. At a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., where he urged the public to vote, Biden said he’d sign the bill into law on Jan. 22, 2023—around the 50th anniversary of the historic Roe v. Wade decision that was overturned this year. “Together we will restore the right to choose for every woman in America,” he said. This announcement comes as high inflation and political polarization adds pressure to the midterms, making Democrats’ battle to expand their control in Congress more difficult, according to Axios.
Daily Beast
Marjorie Taylor Greene Actually Complains She Was a ‘Victim’ of Jan. 6 Riots
During a testy debate between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers, the Democrat running against her, the Georgia Republican actually complained that she was also a “victim” of the Jan. 6 insurrection. Greene made the claim after Flowers accused her of pushing election fraud lies that sparked the attack on the Capitol. As Karyn Greer, moderator for the Atlanta Press Club 2022 Loudermilk-Young Debate, tried moving on to the next question, Greene told her she needed to rebut Flowers’ statements. “You cannot accuse me of insurrection. I was a victim of the January 6 riots as any other member of Congress,” she said, raising her voice. “That was the third day I had on the job, I had nothing to do with what happened there that day, and I will not have you accuse me of that. That is wrong of you to do, you are lying about me and you will not defame my character in that manner.” Flowers then calmly asked her whether President Joe Biden won the election, but Greene dodged the question saying instead, “Joe Biden is the president of the United States.” Not satisfied with that answer, he continued as the two spoke over each other. “There was election fraud proven,” Greene said as Flowers fired back, saying “you drove those people to the Capitol on January 6 with your lies.”
Daily Beast
‘Tan Suit’ 2.0: Fox Host Says Biden Eating Ice Cream Is ‘Too Casual’
Jesse Watters on Monday harped on President Joe Biden’s choice to eat an ice cream cone at a Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend, complaining that his methods of doing so were “too casual a look for the country.”. The Fox host also made a bizarre...
Daily Beast
Ex-Colleagues Say Trump-Endorsed Pennsylvania Candidate Is a ‘Dangerous’ Phony
Former peers, co-workers and students are rallying together to warn that Doug Mastriano, the Trump-endorsed candidate for Pennsylvania governor, is a “dangerous” religious zealot who is “not fit for office.” Mastriano, a prominent Christian nationalist, has gone all-in on Trump’s Stop the Steal ideology, asserting that if he wins he’ll decertify voting machines or even “correct” future election results. He’s also known for bussing more than 100 protesters to the Capitol on Jan. 6 in an attempt to “seize the power.” Tami Davis Biddle, the former chair of U.S. Army War College where Mastriano taught, said he doesn’t “deserve our trust or support.” A University of New Brunswick professor who advised Mastriano on his doctoral dissertation called him a dangerous zealot with a “post-fact” worldview, and a graduate history student accused Mastriano, a historian, of publishing works that were pure fabrications. “I didn’t want to look back on this moment in time and regret a decision to stay silent,” Biddle told The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Daily Beast
Hotel Shooting Shakes Up Mystery of Fake Heiress Who Duped Trump
An abandoned charity for schoolchildren in the Dominican Republic. A mothballed housing development in small-town Quebec. A litany of companies that seem to exist in name only. An elaborate infiltration of Mar-a-Lago. A long list of lawsuits, counter-lawsuits, restraining orders, and criminal charges. And now, a mysterious shooting linked to...
Daily Beast
Meet the House GOP’s New Crop of Marjorie Taylor Greenes
One was present during the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Two spoke at a rally outside the Capitol last September demanding “justice” for those jailed for their alleged crimes there. One used the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade to call for the end of gay...
