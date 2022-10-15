Read full article on original website
Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique
The 25th annual Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am until 3:30 pm at the Brookside Community Club in Mendham Twp. on Main St. across from the Brookside Post Office. Free admission. It will feature Clothes to fit the American Girl Dolls, Bitty Baby, and Willie Wisher Doll Clothes. Photos on Cards, Bookmarks, Christmas Trees with lights, Jewelry, Mendham Township Blankets, Crochet and knit items, Ascots, Scarves, Joy Be the Different Clothing, Ceramics, Color Street, Pottery, Dang-It- Dolls, Bookbinding, Wine glass globes, pot holders, ornaments, wreaths, children clothing, children’s books and journals, Polish China, Dresden and Co. and much more.
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale
I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
Washington Square News
The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet
New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
Fire Co. 3 100th anniversary
PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WEST PATERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT. Rifle Camp Fire Company #3, nicknamed the “Ridge Runners,” came into being in 1922 as a result of the foresight and hard work of a group of West Paterson residents who realized a need for a third fire company. Recently, the company’s volunteer firefighters gathered to acknowledge this milestone.
Buddies Quit Corporate Jobs To Launch Healthy Cafe That Just Landed On Route 17
One was a real estate developer and the other worked in marketing. Both quit their jobs to open a health food cafe that recently landed in Bergen County. Allen Caruso and Brandon Acres, of Saratoga Springs, NY, have brought THORN + ROOTS to Route 17 in Ridgewood. Caruso and Acres...
Morristown Author Writes about Defeating Cancer, Remaining Optimistic
Dervin Walker of Morristown is no stranger to adversity. He came to the United States when he was just 17 years old to stay with a family member, he did not anything about. He missed his siblings and immediate family back home. But he learned to adjust. Years later, in...
N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
New Owners at Tasty Candy Apple Shop in Warwick
Is it just me or have we gotten a little crazy with food in the Hudson Valley? Maybe it is because we are all looking for something yummy to get us through the next month or so, or it could just be that people making food have gotten a lot more creative.
Franklin Lakes Celebrates its Centennial
It’s never easy planning a birthday party. Guest lists have to be made, the party planned, and you hope all goes off without a problem. Now, envision planning a birthday celebration for well over 10,400 people. Throughout 2022, the Borough of Franklin Lakes has been celebrating its 100th birthday,...
Livingston Resident Hosts Second Annual Diaper Drive
Sara Franks and her family moved from Annapolis, Maryland to Livingston, New Jersey in June of 2021. She was unaware this journey would create such a positive impact in the community. However, Franks quickly realized after giving birth to her newborn son, Artie, that caring for a child was not only challenging work, but it was also expensive.
Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ
Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
Startup builds “inflatable” concrete houses in just hours
A New York City startup is constructing small homes quickly and cheaply — by building inflatable fabric forms the size and shape of houses and then pumping them with concrete. The challenge: The US is in the midst of a massive housing shortage, and a huge driver of it...
Historic N.J. funeral home — where Tony mourned his mom on ‘The Sopranos’ — could be demolished
Belleville officials are considering whether a historic funeral home, famously featured in iconic scenes in HBO’s “The Sopranos,” is part of an area in need of redevelopment. The local historical society opposes the designation, which could lead to the demolition of a building that dates back to...
Two New Sculptures Installed at Laurelwood Arboretum
A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum recently welcomed two new sculptures —TULIPULA by Babette Bloch and Ferrous Couture by Robert Koch. The multiyear Sculpture Trail project, which showcases 15 unique works of art placed throughout the arboretum, is sponsored by Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum. Laurelwood Arboretum, a public park located at 725 Pines Lake Drive West in Wayne, is open daily from 8 am to sunset .
Little Falls Lights It Yellow To Recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month
The Little Falls Municipal Building is lighting up in yellow to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) during the month of September. In the United States, approximately one in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before reaching their 20th birthday. Mayor James Damiano and Township Council send their thoughts with all of those impacted.
Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house
A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
Chester Man Discovers History through Renovations
Per Bill Asdal, owner of Asdal Properties, LLC, Califon’s Raritan Inn has a storied history of 290 years. “The first thing you can do is to field measure a building to create a visual representation of what you’ve got to work with,” Asdal says of when he first purchased a property. “When we field measured the Inn building, I found a box shaped room that had 18” walls in the basement. Well, that box space would never have been built like that because it’s too much work to build an interior wall of 18” thick stone. I said, ‘This isn’t right,’ and we looked at it and we looked at it again. Asdal pauses, then says slowly, “It was the original house, nested within this Victorian.”
