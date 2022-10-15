ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, NJ

mypaperonline.com

Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique

The 25th annual Brookside Community Club Holiday Boutique will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 9am until 3:30 pm at the Brookside Community Club in Mendham Twp. on Main St. across from the Brookside Post Office. Free admission. It will feature Clothes to fit the American Girl Dolls, Bitty Baby, and Willie Wisher Doll Clothes. Photos on Cards, Bookmarks, Christmas Trees with lights, Jewelry, Mendham Township Blankets, Crochet and knit items, Ascots, Scarves, Joy Be the Different Clothing, Ceramics, Color Street, Pottery, Dang-It- Dolls, Bookbinding, Wine glass globes, pot holders, ornaments, wreaths, children clothing, children’s books and journals, Polish China, Dresden and Co. and much more.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
101.5 WPDH

Amazing Port Jervis Home Featured in Country Living Magazine for Sale

I just got my new Country Living Magazine in the mail a couple of days ago. One of the articles was about old farmhouses and they featured some around the country that were beautiful and available. One of those houses really caught my eye because it had two front porches, and was just beautiful. So I looked to see where in the country this beautiful house that I could never afford is located. To my surprise, it was right here in the Hudson Valley in Orange County. Port Jervis, to be exact.
PORT JERVIS, NY
Washington Square News

The Beautiful Hair Salon will save your wallet

New York City is infamous for its skyrocketing cosmetic service costs. Nowadays, the average cost of a haircut in New York City ranges from $75 to $250. Thus, as a savvy college student, I am always on the hunt for fantastic deals. The Beautiful Hair Salon, tucked on the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mypaperonline.com

Fire Co. 3 100th anniversary

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE WEST PATERSON FIRE DEPARTMENT. Rifle Camp Fire Company #3, nicknamed the “Ridge Runners,” came into being in 1922 as a result of the foresight and hard work of a group of West Paterson residents who realized a need for a third fire company. Recently, the company’s volunteer firefighters gathered to acknowledge this milestone.
WOODLAND PARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. pets in need: Oct. 17, 2022

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, more than 100 shelter pets from Florida were airlifted to New Jersey on Oct. 2. This life-saving airlift transported dogs and cats who were in shelters prior to the storm, making room for the expected influx of homeless or surrendered pets at Florida shelters, including a hard-hit animal shelter in Naples.
MADISON, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Franklin Lakes Celebrates its Centennial

It’s never easy planning a birthday party. Guest lists have to be made, the party planned, and you hope all goes off without a problem. Now, envision planning a birthday celebration for well over 10,400 people. Throughout 2022, the Borough of Franklin Lakes has been celebrating its 100th birthday,...
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Livingston Resident Hosts Second Annual Diaper Drive

Sara Franks and her family moved from Annapolis, Maryland to Livingston, New Jersey in June of 2021. She was unaware this journey would create such a positive impact in the community. However, Franks quickly realized after giving birth to her newborn son, Artie, that caring for a child was not only challenging work, but it was also expensive.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Aura, Hackensack, NJ

Aura, an upscale restaurant and bar, has opened in Hackensack. The restaurant is a years-long “culmination” of “planning” and “meticulous attention” to details. Ownership has been in the restaurant business for over fifteen years — they gauged the changing demographics of Hackensack and decided to offer it something to match it — an “elegant yet easy-going” bar and restaurant that “offers something awesome for everyone”.
HACKENSACK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
mypaperonline.com

Two New Sculptures Installed at Laurelwood Arboretum

A Sculpture Trail at Laurelwood Arboretum recently welcomed two new sculptures —TULIPULA by Babette Bloch and Ferrous Couture by Robert Koch. The multiyear Sculpture Trail project, which showcases 15 unique works of art placed throughout the arboretum, is sponsored by Friends of Laurelwood Arboretum. Laurelwood Arboretum, a public park located at 725 Pines Lake Drive West in Wayne, is open daily from 8 am to sunset .
WAYNE, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Little Falls Lights It Yellow To Recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

The Little Falls Municipal Building is lighting up in yellow to recognize Childhood Cancer Awareness Month (CCAM) during the month of September. In the United States, approximately one in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before reaching their 20th birthday. Mayor James Damiano and Township Council send their thoughts with all of those impacted.
NJ.com

Massive fire destroys $1.5 million N.J. house

A massive fire tore through a home in Bergen County on Sunday, destroying the structure as firefighters worked for more than two hours to bring the flames under control. No injuries were reported in the 5-alarm blaze, which began about 4:30 p.m. in the home on Hillside Avenue in Upper Saddle River, authorities said.
UPPER SADDLE RIVER, NJ
mypaperonline.com

Chester Man Discovers History through Renovations

Per Bill Asdal, owner of Asdal Properties, LLC, Califon’s Raritan Inn has a storied history of 290 years. “The first thing you can do is to field measure a building to create a visual representation of what you’ve got to work with,” Asdal says of when he first purchased a property. “When we field measured the Inn building, I found a box shaped room that had 18” walls in the basement. Well, that box space would never have been built like that because it’s too much work to build an interior wall of 18” thick stone. I said, ‘This isn’t right,’ and we looked at it and we looked at it again. Asdal pauses, then says slowly, “It was the original house, nested within this Victorian.”
CALIFON, NJ

