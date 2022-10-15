ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Highlights: Youngstown East vs. Ursuline

By Zach Verdea
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Ursuline defeated Youngstown East Friday night, 58-8.

Watch the video above for extended highlights from the game.

Youngstown East (0-9) will visit Chaney next week in the regular season finale. Ursuline (7-2) will host Cardinal Mooney .

