Canfield, OH

Highlights: Howland vs. Canfield

By Justin Shilot
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield defeated Howland Friday night, 43-7.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from the game.

Howland (2-7) will visit University School in week 10. Canfield (7-1) will host Boardman in the regular season finale.

WKBN

WKBN

