Highlights: Howland vs. Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield defeated Howland Friday night, 43-7.

Watch the video above to see extended highlights from the game.

Howland (2-7) will visit University School in week 10. Canfield (7-1) will host Boardman in the regular season finale.

Get updated high school football scores throughout the season on the WKBN scores page.

Track the latest conference battles on the WKBN high school football standings page.



You can also watch interviews and get player profiles from some of the best players in the Valley by visiting the WKBN Big 22 page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.