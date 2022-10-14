Read full article on original website
Government spending, inflation key topics in race for Indiana's U.S. Senate seat
(The Center Square) – The economy might be becoming the key issue in the Indiana U.S. Senate race and in other legislative contests throughout the nation. Candidates for Indiana’s U.S. Senate seat provide differing views as to how inflation started and who’s to blame for prices increasing 8% compared to this time last year, according to the Midwest Consumer Price Index Card provided by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
No one claims prize, so winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires
A winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in Northwest Indiana expired Monday, with no one claiming the $50,000 prize. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed to The Times that the ticket sold for the April 18 Powerball drawing at the Pilot Flying J Travel Center, 1401 Ripley St., Lake Station, was not turned in for payment at Indianapolis lottery headquarters before the 180-day deadline.
