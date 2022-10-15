Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
27 First News
Samuel David Barkett, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Samuel David Barkett, 75, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 15, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus surrounded by his loving family. Samuel was born December 5, 1946, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, the son of the late David and Fannie Davis Barkett and was a...
27 First News
Antonio M. Molina, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinio M. Molina, 57, passed away early Friday morning, October 7, 2022. Antoinio was born September 7, 1965, in Pennsylvania, the son of Gumercindo and Donna Molina. He worked in the warehouse at Winkle Electric. He was an avid Miami Dolphins fan. He cherished the...
27 First News
Albert R. “Al” Casanta, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Albert R. Casanta, 72, unexpectedly passed away on the morning of Sunday, October 16, 2022. He was at home, peacefully sleeping, exactly how he would have wanted it. Al was born on April 1, 1950. With an April Fool’s Day birthday, he was inherently a...
27 First News
Gertrude Marinelli, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude Marinelli, 90, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022. She was born May 13, 1932, in Youngstown, the daughter of Fred and Edna Boles Marinelli. Gertrude worked at the Strouss Co. for over 25 years. She retired from Youngstown State University Physical Plant after...
27 First News
Kelly Howard, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kelly Howard, 79, of Columbiana Lisbon Road, passed away at 10:48 a.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital following a recent illness. Kelly was born January 8, 1943 in Salineville, a son of the late Willie and Lula (Manns)...
27 First News
Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Verne L. “Hoot” Gibson, 93, of Warren, Ohio checked out on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at his home. He was born January 11, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, a son of the late Robert I. Gibson and the late Bernita Foltz Gibson. His family...
27 First News
Cheryl D. Lamm, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman. Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist...
27 First News
Barbara Ann Miller, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Barbara Ann Miller, 83, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Barbara was born March 12, 1939, in Lilly, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Raymond and Clara Meinholdt Saintz. She was a 1957 graduate of Portage High School. Barbara worked as a home healthcare nurse assistant until...
27 First News
Salvatore Capogreco, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Salvatore Capogreco, 88, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Monday, October 17, 2022 while at home surrounded by the love of his family. Salvatore was born November 27, 1933 in Portigliola, Italy, a son to the late Bruno and Teresa (Simone) Capogreco. He immigrated...
27 First News
Rivalry wins and school records: Big 22 Contenders shine in Week Nine
Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week. Rivalry wins and school records: Big 22 Contenders …. Watch the video to see which players caught our attention last week. First Snowflakes of the season. Anthony Carson, of Struthers, pleads guilty to charges …. Anthony Carson, 25,...
27 First News
Paula M. Brown, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paula M. Brown, 62, died Monday, October 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cleveland Clinic in Mayfield Heights. She was born on October 1, 1960, in Fairview Park, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Winifred (Longstreet) Everard. Her husband, James Brown, whom she married November 10,...
27 First News
Ohio & Western Pa.’s first snowflakes fell this morning
Snowflakes fell in a some spots early this morning as colder air poured into the region. The snow was not heavy, but it did add up in a few places across the the snowbelt. These snowflakes were the first of the 2022 snow season in Northeast Ohio and Northwest Pennsylvania.
27 First News
Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, Berlin Center, Ohio
BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne (Driscoll) McCoy, 75, beloved wife and mother, of Berlin Center, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Born to Charles and Dorothy Driscoll, Joanne lived a happy life and enriched the lives of many. Joanne received her diploma of nursing in...
27 First News
Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tarus D. “Todd” Hill, 44, Youngstown departed this life on Friday, October 7, 2022 in St. Elizabeth Health Care Center main campus. Tarus was born on January 28, 1978, in Clay County, Alabama, a son to Ernest Tatum, Jr. and Frankie Adams, moving here to Youngstown, Ohio at the age of two years old.
27 First News
Tarinda Michell Davis, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Miss Tarinda Michell Davis will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Antioch Baptist Church, 110 Funston Street in Youngstown, Ohio. Tarinda, 45 of Youngstown, transitioned from this life on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio.
27 First News
Marlene R. (Miller) McDowall, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marlene R. McDowall, 85, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 12, 2022, in the comfort of her home. Marlene was born November 3, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Walter and M. Grace Crytzer Miller. A 1954 graduate of North High School, Marlene went...
27 First News
Betty Jane Carano, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Jane Carano died peacefully Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Ebeid Hospice, surrounded by her family. 27, 1925, to William Karelin and Kathryn Lowery in Youngstown. Betts and her mother moved in with her Uncle “Silly” and Aunt Mag when she was a young girl and they raised her alongside her cousin, Joanie — who became more like a sister than a cousin for the rest of their lives.
27 First News
Tucker Daniel Kufleitner, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tucker Daniel Kufleitner of Leetonia, 22, affectionately known by his pals as “Mr. Kufleitner,” passed away peacefully in his home on the morning of October 16, 2022. He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2000. Tucker was known for his infectious...
27 First News
Willis J. Roller, Leetonia, Ohio
LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willis J. Roller, age 90, of Leetonia, died on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Salem. He was born on June 28, 1932, in Washingtonville, a son of the late Roy and Louise Jenkins Roller. Willis was a veteran of...
27 First News
Gale R. Hughes, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gale R. Hughes, age 66, of Cortland passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 16, 2022. She was born May 16, 1956, to the late Donald E. and Betty C. Clawson Young. She is preceded in death by her husband, Walter M. Hughes; her parents; brothers,...
Comments / 0