ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate protesters throw soup on van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Julia Shapero
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BEGlb_0iZoC2H700

( The Hill ) – Climate protesters threw soup on Vincent van Gogh’s famous “Sunflowers” painting in London’s National Gallery and glued themselves to the wall on Friday in protest of fossil fuel extraction.

The painting, which is covered in glass, did not appear to suffer any damage, according to the Associated Press . Police officers have since un-glued the two protesters and arrested them for criminal damage and aggravated trespassing, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a press release.

Poor nations to demand climate justice, finance at UN summit

The two protesters were with Just Stop Oil, an organization demanding that the government in the United Kingdom end all new oil and gas extraction.

“What is worth more — art or life?” one of the protesters said while glued to the wall on Friday. “Is it worth more than food, worth more than justice? Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting or the protection of our planet and people?”

“The cost-of-living crisis is part of the cost of oil crisis,” the protester added. “Fuel is unaffordable to millions of cold, hungry families. They can’t even afford to heat a tin of soup. Meanwhile, crops are failing. Millions of people are dying in monsoons, wildfires and severe drought. We cannot afford new oil and gas. It’s going to take everything we know and love.”

The group has previously targeted artwork and museums in its protests, gluing themselves to the frame of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper” at the Royal Academy of Arts and John Constable’s “The Hay Wain” at the National Gallery earlier this year, according to the AP.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBRE

Bear sighting leads to deadly vehicle crash

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting. The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township. State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses nearly $3K in Amazon Prime Scam

LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police report that a Union County woman has been scammed out of nearly $3K over an Amazon Prime scam. Public records say that on October 9 at about 5:00 p.m., PSP Troopers were called to Limestone Township for a report of a theft. The victim was contacted […]
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with defecating outside a Dollar General

FREELAND, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they reported he defecated on the side of a Dollar General in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Wednesday around 8:30 a.m. troopers were called to the Dollar General in Freeland for a man, later identified as Joseph Siko, 57, of Freeland, acting “erratic” outside of the store.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Thousands of air fryers recalled due to fire, burn hazards

(WHTM) — A brand of air fryers has been recalled due to potential fire and burn hazards. According to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission, Newair’s Magic Chef Digital Air Fryers ovens with model numbers MCAF56DB (black) and MCAF56DW (white) may overheat, causing fire and burn hazards. Magic Chef is printed on the top […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

I-80 reopened after dump truck rollover

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say two miles of I-80 west shut down Saturday morning for a reported dump truck rollover with entrapment. According to the Monroe County Communications Center, EMS and Fire & Rescue responded to a report of a rolled-over dump truck around 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning. First responders say one […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WATCH: Manhunt ends in arrest after highway chase in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man that was wanted on several charges after they say he led officers on a lengthy chase across the Cross Valley Expressway Wednesday afternoon. According to Plains Township Police Department, on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. officers were checking on an abandoned motorcycle near the Red Roof […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman loses $2K due to stolen and altered check

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a woman lost $2,000 from her bank account due to someone altering one of her checks. Investigators say they are searching for the identity of an individual that intercepted a 61-year-old woman’s check, “blanked out” the “pay to the order of,” and forged it to electronically […]
HAZLETON, PA
WBRE

Fatal Lehigh County crash involving ambulance on Rt. 309

LYNN TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fatal three-car crash involving an ambulance in Lehigh County has sent someone to the hospital and left one dead on Route 309. State police in Lehigh County confirmed there was a fatal crash on Route 309 through Lehigh County around 12:30 p.m. Thursday evening. Troopers on the scene […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

$40K worth of catalytic converters stolen in Lackawanna County

SPRING BROOK TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating a theft of catalytic converters worth over $40,000 at a business in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, an investigation is being conducted after an October 10 report of catalytic converters that were stolen from Treways Inc. in the 1000 block of Springbrook […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Woman accused of throwing knife, kicking dog in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have a woman in custody they say kicked and threw a knife at a dog in Scranton on Wednesday. Officers say they responded to a report of a husky with a stab wound in the 800 block of Alder Street on October 12. Officers arrived on the scene and […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Five hospitalized after Lackawanna County crash

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — First responders were on the scene of a crash in Lackawanna County that sent five people to the hospital on Saturday. According to the Newton-Ransom Fire Department, Fire and EMS units responded to the scene of a crash in the 11000 block of Valley Valley View Road, Newton Township, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man pled guilty to selling fentanyl resulting in death

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a man from Monroe County pled guilty Friday to distributing fentanyl resulting in the death of a New Jersey man. According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, Matthew Luce, a/k/a “Luck,” 36, admitted that in February 2021, he distributed ten bags of fentanyl, a Schedule II Controlled Substance, […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Fetterman launches ad discussing stroke after NBC interview draws criticism

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s (D) Senate campaign released a new ad on Friday discussing his stroke after an NBC News interview this week reignited concerns about his health. Fetterman, who suffered a stroke just days before the state’s May primary, faced new scrutiny after the interview aired on Tuesday, during which he appeared to have trouble […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Luzerne County man dead after crashing into tree

WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials say a Luzerne County man is dead after he crashed his truck into a tree on Friday. Troopers said John Vanderhoff, 74 from Glen Lyon, was traveling north on SR-895 when he left the east side of the road and crashed into the guide rail around 9:50 […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with vehicular homicide after Plymouth crash

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say is a suspect in connection with a crash that killed an 86-year-old man in June. According to the Plymouth Borough Police Department, Jose Calo, 56, of Nanticoke, was arrested Friday morning for his involvement in a crash that resulted in the death of […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
WBRE

Columbia Co. man going to trial for multiple charges

BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Columbia County man is heading to trial on murder and attempted murder charges for driving his vehicle into a crowd of people during a benefit for fire victims in August. One person died and 17 others were injured. Police say after Reyes left the accident scene he killed his […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Robbery suspect seen wielding sword, wearing clown mask

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an armed robbery that involved a suspect using a sword while wearing a clown mask. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Thursday early morning around 4:50 a.m. troopers was called to the Uni-Mart on State Route 115 for an armed robbery. The suspect pictured gained entry […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
WBRE

Crab season shutdown may impact restaurants

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In major blow to America’s seafood industry, low populations of both snow and king crabs have led to the shutdown of the harvest seasons in the North Pacific. Crab legs are a fan favorite at Smuggler’s Cove in Tannersville. The spot known as the Seafood King of the Poconos has […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

WBRE

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy