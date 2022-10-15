ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Mastriano to rally in Erie Friday night

By Brian Wilk
 4 days ago

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Senator Doug Mastriano is stopping in Erie Friday as he looks to become Pennsylvania’s next governor.

The Republican is scheduled to be at the Bayfront Convention Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Mastriano will talk to supporters about his plans for the future of Pennsylvania, if elected. He is expected to talk about energy, inflation, border security, and other issues.

Republican committee leaders in Erie say they’re expecting over 1,000 people to attend tonight’s rally.

