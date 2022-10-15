Laurel rallies for 19 fourth-quarter points, defeats South Side 33-16 in Big Seven showdown

HICKORY TWP. – South Side wound up on the wrong side of the door Friday night.

With a 16-14 lead in the fourth quarter at Laurel, the Rams couldn’t close the door on the Spartans, who rallied for 19 points in the final frame for a 33-16 triumph.

As a result, South Side might have seen the door close on its WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference championship hopes as well. The showdown was the biggest one to date for both teams. Laurel (6-1 overall, 4-0 conference) moved ahead of the Rams (7-1, 3-1) with two games remaining in the regular season.

“We were expecting a dogfight and that’s what we had for the first 36 minutes,” South Side coach Luke Travelpiece said. “They finished and we didn’t. There are some things we have to clean up. We’ll evaluate the tape and we’ll clean those things up.”

The game was close for most of the contest. The Rams opened the scoring in the first quarter. After forcing Laurel to punt on the opening drive, South Side moved the ball methodically 75 yards on 13 plays throughout most of the frame. The Rams were halted at the 11 and settled for Matja Pavlovich’s 27-yard field goal.

The Spartans responded with a touchdown on the ensuing possession. Landon Smith broke free for a 14-yard run and a 7-3 lead. After the Rams were forced to punt, Laurel went ahead, 14-3, with 2:38 on the clock on Smith’s 4-yard scoring run.

South Side rallied, though, and trimmed the deficit to 14-10 with 59.4 seconds remaining. Ryan Navarra provided the big play when he took a delayed inside handoff 33 yards for the score.

Laurel nearly added to its lead, but a 28-yard field goal try sailed wide left with 5.8 seconds left.

The Rams cashed in on the opening drive of the second half. Brody Almashy’s quarterback sneak gave the guests a 16-14 edge with 8:35 left in the third.

South Side’s defense came up big on the Spartans’ next drive. Andrew Corfield pulled down a Laurel runner short of the sticks and the Rams got the ball back on downs. However, they couldn’t convert. The Spartans did on their next possession, though, when Smith scored on a 28-yard run on fourth down. It gave the hosts a 20-16 lead with 11:36 to go.

Laurel stopped South Side on its next possession, too – this time at the Spartans’ 35. The hosts moved the ball down the field slowly and cashed in on Smith’s 17-yard scoring run.

After an interception, Laurel added an insurance touchdown in the final seconds.

“They are a good football team. Their record obviously indicates that. They have a great balanced attack, which knew coming into it. You can practice it, but you don’t see it game speed. They do a great job and they throw enough wrinkles in it to make it even that much more difficult to defend,” Laurel coach Brian Cooper said. “Our kids battled hard and this was a great win against a great team."

Smith led all rushers with 238 yards on 29 carries. Navarra paced South Side with 81 yards rushing on eight carries. Almashy finished with 51 yards on the ground, while Parker Statler had 37.

Though the loss may have cost the Rams the title, the rest of the regular season doesn’t get much easier as they take on the Big Seven’s other two contenders. South Side welcomes Union and visits Rochester.

“We need to finish next week against Union and then Rochester and we should still be in pretty good position overall,” Travelpiece said. “It’s an unfortunate position to be in right now, but we saw a lot of encouraging things. We need to build on those and clean up some other things.”

South Side was trying to start 8-0 for the first time since 1999. The Rams finished 15-0 that year and won WPIAL and PIAA Class 1A titles.