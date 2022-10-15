ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammonton, NJ

H.S. football: Delsea's toughness on display in victory over Hammonton

By Kevin Kolodziej
Courier Post
Courier Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAjLE_0iZoBhDk00

HAMMONTON - Jared Schoppe didn’t want to make the same mistake twice.

On the second play of the game, the senior running back for the Delsea Regional High School football team fumbled the ball away to Hammonton. The Blue Devils then capitalized on the turnover and took a 3-0 lead on the ensuing drive.

Rather than dwelling on his giveaway, Schoppe refocused and bulldozed his way to 131 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Crusaders came back to defeat the Hammonton 28-3 on Friday night.

“You definitely never want to fumble, we’re not the type of offense where you can turn the ball over,” Schoppe said. “I kept that play in my head though and I used it as motivation. If you make a mistake, you should always do your best to make up for it. That’s what gets your teammates to trust you, but I can’t keep making mistakes like that.”

Following the game, junior quarterback Zach Maxwell had high praise of his team’s primary ball-carrier.

“He’s the toughest guy I know,” Maxwell said of Schoppe. “Every time I give the ball to him, I know he’s going to put his head down and get five yards at least, maybe more.”

The win improves Delsea to 7-0 on the season, and coach Sal Marchese said that a big reason for the team’s success is that his players are getting tougher each week.

Schoppe was a prime example of that Friday night.

“He’s a tough, determined kid and that fumble wasn’t going to deter him,” Marchese said. “He’s not the fastest kid in the world but he runs like he wants to hurt people. When he runs the ball, he wants to inflict pain. He’s not going to run away from defenders, he’s a very good competitor and he’s a great leader for us.”

Despite the lopsided final score, Hammonton actually led 3-0 after the first quarter following a Drew Fields 37-yard field goal. But three plays into the second quarter, Maxwell ran in a 17-yard touchdown to give the Crusaders a lead they would not give back.

Maxwell then threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to his cousin, Luke Maxwell, to put Delsea up 14-3 heading into halftime.

“I don’t think I’ve thrown him a touchdown since middle school, we might’ve had one last year,” Zach Maxwell said. “We’ve been having some problems recently, and every time I throw it to him it seems to be a pick, but today we finally got that touchdown and it felt great to get one to him.”

Schoppe had the game’s longest play from scrimmage on a 63-yard touchdown on the second play of the second half, and Wayne Adair scored the game’s final touchdown on a 35-yard run with 3:46 remaining in the third quarter.

“This is definitely a good win,” Schoppe said. “Hammonton is a tough team, they’re really good and they had points on the board tonight, so we didn’t play a perfect game. But tomorrow we need to get back to work. In order to win a state title, you need to play a perfect game and that’s what we’re shooting for — to end up on top.”

THREE THINGS WE’VE LEARNED

Delsea’s offense thrives on simplicity: Prior to their final offensive drive of the game, only four Crusaders players touched the ball on offense. All four of those players (Jared Schoppe, Zach Maxwell, Luke Maxell and Wayne Adair) had a touchdown.

Hammonton’s Fields has a boot: The Blue Devils’ only points of the night came on a Drew Fields 37-yard field goal. What’s notable is that it looked like he cleared the uprights by about 10 yards. Having a kicker capable of that type of distance and accuracy could be huge for Hammonton down the road.

The Crusaders’ defense can do it all: Delsea’s defense had two interceptions, four tackles behind the line of scrimmage and only allowed three completions all game. The Crusaders did not give up a completion in the second half.

GAME BALLS

Jared Schoppe, Delsea, Senior: Schoppe had 131 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. He also had multiple tackles on the defensive side of the ball as the Crusaders’ defense didn’t let up a touchdown.

Zach Maxwell, Delsea, Junior: Delsea’s signal-caller ran the ball 11 times for 74 yards and a touchdown and completed two passes for 22 yards and another touchdown. Both completions were caught by his cousin, Luke Maxwell.

Joel Anderson, Delsea, Sophomore: Anderson had an interception at his team’s own 5-yard line midway through the second quarter. Delsea only led 7-3 at the time of the pick, and it was a momentum-shifting play, as Delsea’s ensuing drive was a 15-play drive that resulted in a touchdown.

Kenny Smith, Hammonton, Sophomore: Smith was Hammonton’s most productive player on Friday, totaling 106 yards on 16 touches. He had 13 rushing attempts for 67 yards and three catches for 39 yards.

THEY SAID IT

Jim Raso, Hammonton, Head Coach: We made too many mistakes tonight, and against a team like that, you can’t make those kind of mistakes. We had our chances early on, and I told the guys that we couldn’t play behind the sticks. Once we got things going, we’d have a missed snap or a penalty, and you’re not going to beat a team like that doing stuff like that.

Zach Maxwell, Delsea, Quarterback: We’re just going to get back in the weight room tomorrow and get back to work. I thought we played a pretty good game, but we made too many mistakes on the offensive end. Thankfully our defense got the job done tonight.

Jared Schoppe, Delsea, Running Back: This season’s been good. We’ve been grinding a lot of games and that’s good because everyone’s getting tougher each week. Every week, guys want to get better and the coaches believe in us. We believe in our coaches, too. They’re the best coaches in the state and we have a chance to go all the way this year.

Sal Marchese, Delsea, Head Coach: We knew Hammonton was a very physical team, they’re a lot like us and they base their game off getting in the weight room and playing physical. We executed real well tonight, and up to this point of the season, I feel like we’re progressing and that’s the main thing — you’ve got to get better every week. We’re also healthy for the most part, we only had one starter out tonight, and that’s key for us, we’ve got to stay healthy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Franklinville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Hammonton High School football team will have a game with Delsea Regional High School on October 17, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
HAMMONTON, NJ
theconradhowler.org

Football Scandal at DMA

On September 2nd, Delaware Military Academy violated DIAA rules by playing an ineligible athlete and putting the player in a different jersey in their season opener against Howard, a journalist from Delaware News Journal revealed. The player had gotten ejected from a preseason scrimmage for punching an opposing athlete. Per the rules of the DIAA, was obligated to sit out the next game. This led many to believe that DMA was attempting to deceive the DIAA by changing his number, an action spectators and players alike perceive as unethical and dishonorable.
WILMINGTON, DE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: 3 Lucky NJ Powerball Players Take Home $50K

Three New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball for the Monday, Oct. 17, drawing. The second-tier prizes were worth $50,000. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Burlington County: Smoker’s Zone, 1109 Fairview St., Delran;. Mercer County: Hightstown Shell, 1...
atlanticcityweekly.com

At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Top 5 Jersey Shore region restaurants voted by NJ 101.5 listeners

As I've been discussing for a while, there are not two or three regions in New Jersey. It's too easy to divide at 195 and say there's a north and south part of the state. Culturally, people who live in Princeton and Flemington will say definitively that they live in Central Jersey. But if you stop there, and draw horizontal east/west lines, that puts Brick and Asbury Park in Central Jersey.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BreakingAC

Missing man believed to be in Atlantic City

A Williamstown man missing for nine days is likely in Atlantic City, loved ones tell BreakingAC. Anthony Collier’s mother said she last spoke to her son on Oct. 8. It is not like him not to reach out, she told BreakingAC. Someone did see him at the Atlantic City...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Phillies-Padres NLCS: Best bars to watch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies will be in San Diego for Games 1 and 2 of the NLCS against the Padres this week. So, where are the best bars to watch the Phillies in the Philadelphia area?We've compiled a list of where to watch based on what area you live in. South PhiladelphiaChickie's and Pete's -- located a few minutes from the Philadelphia Sports Complex on Packer Avenue, Chickie's and Pete's is a no-brainer for fans looking to watch the game with a crowd of Phillies fans. Xfinity Live! -- located on Pattison Avenue, surrounded by our beloved stadiums, Xfinity Live! is definitely...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

The Jersey Shore places that aren’t there anymore

When John Lennon sang "there are places I remember" with The Beatles, he could easily have been talking about the Jersey Shore. No matter where you live in New Jersey, if you've lived here all your life, you had to have spent time at the Jersey Shore and many of the places you remember aren't there anymore.
NEW JERSEY STATE
bestofnj.com

Beef Boys Sandwich Co Opens in Point Pleasant

There’s a new spot in Point Pleasant with a focus on old-school, hot sandwiches. Beef Boys Sandwich Co specializes in homemade hot roast beef, turkey, and roast pork sandwiches. Reminiscent of a classic butcher shop, they offer signature sandwiches that can be served “The Beef Boys Way”.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Daily Voice

6 Arrested In South Jersey Drug Bust: Police

Citizen complaints about alleged drug-dealing activities led to the arrest of six people in Pleasantville, authorities said. The arrests followed a warranted search at 132 North First St., police said. Arrested were Messiah Burton, 19, of Pleasantville; Edwin Eaton, 45, of Pleasantville; Natalie Camagna, 39, of Pleasantville; Satrina Watson, 55,...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Visit These New Jersey Cemeteries For a Fascinating Walk Through History

Searching old graveyards for New Jersey’s notable dead may seem somewhat macabre. But look closely and you can find intriguing bits of history, magnificent examples of period carving and sculpture, serene landscapes and even poetry. You just have to be alive to the possibilities. Throughout New Jersey, scores of...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Courier Post

Courier Post

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

CourierPostOnline.com covers the latest news in South Jersey including Camden, Gloucester & Burlington Counties along with regional coverage of New Jersey.

 http://courierpostonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy