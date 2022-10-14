Read full article on original website
Trout Stocked in White Clay Creek to Provide Fall Fishing Opportunities
Rainbow trout were stocked today in White Clay Creek by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife for fall and winter angling opportunities. /DNREC graphic by Duane Raver. Trout were stocked in White Clay Creek in northern New Castle County today to provide anglers opportunities to fish for trout in the fall and winter, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced today. About 1,000 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout were stocked from near the Pennsylvania state line downstream to Newark.
Delaware Launches School Security Initiative
High-Resolution Campus Maps Will Strengthen Efforts to Protect Students and Teachers. SMYRNA, Del. (October 17, 2022) — The Delaware Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) and its Comprehensive School Safety Program will invest almost $1 million to enhance school security statewide by providing accurate and uniform maps for all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts and charter schools to enable law enforcement and first responders to react swiftly during emergencies in unfamiliar environments. Delaware’s General Assembly provided the funding this year as part of a $10 million allocation to the School Safety and Security Fund, which was originally established in 2018. Under the bill, $1 million was provided to the Department of Safety and Homeland Security for “school mapping, reporting application, and threat assessment tools.”
New HSCA Rate Goes Into Effect in January
REVENUE ANNOUNCES NEW HSCA RATE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2023. Statewide, DE – Division of Revenue Director Kathy Revel today announced that businesses subject to the Hazardous Substance Cleanup Act (HSCA) will see a decrease in last year’s rate from 1.675% to 0.8389%. The new tax rate will go into effect on January 1, 2023, and it applies to taxable gross receipts from the sale of petroleum or petroleum products.
American Archives Month: Updating Our Past
Our state archives, one of the oldest, began as the Division of Public Records in 1905. Our first bid to save public records was long said to have been in 1818, but a project to digitize old legislative records – funded by a grant from the National Historic Publications and Records Commission – just found this earlier proposal, introduced in January 1787, to create a state archive.
Governor Carney Announces DE’s Participation in CyberStart America and Cyber FastTrack
Claudette Wus, Senior Disaster Recovery Specialist, DTI. Christina Dirksen, Strategic Communications Manager, DTI. Governor Carney Announces DE’s Participation in CyberStart America and Cyber FastTrack. CyberStart America and Cyber FastTrack offer free, fun games for high school and college students to discover their talent and enter the field of cybersecurity....
‘William Penn Day’ in New Castle on Oct. 29, 2022
(DOVER, Del. — Oct. 17, 2022) — On Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum, located at 211 Delaware St. in New Castle, Delaware, will present “William Penn Day,” a day-long series of activities commemorating the 340th anniversary of Penn’s Oct. 27, 1682 disembarkment at New Castle, his first landing in the New World. Admission for all programs is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.
BMW Championship Attendance Surpasses 126,000
WILMINGTON, Del. – Attendance at August’s BMW Championship surpassed 126,000 over four days, delivering a welcome lift to Delaware businesses and boosting the state’s profile as a place to stay and play. Tournament organizers said this week that cumulative attendance reached 126,802 for the event at Wilmington...
Sixth Consecutive Workers’ Comp Rate Decrease Expected
Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced today that workers’ compensation insurance rates will decrease for the sixth year in a row, effective December 1, 2022. Both the voluntary market and the residual market will see rate decreases in the double digits. “Lowering worker’s compensations costs time and time again helps...
