ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Parole for Charles Manson follower has been blocked by the governor of California

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nBBDv_0iZoBNlK00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday denied parole for Patricia Krenwinkel, Charles Manson follower.

According to The Associated Press, for the first time in May, a two-member parole panel recommended that Krenwinkel, who is now 74 years old, be released. She was denied patrol 14 times.

However, Newsom said that she is too much a of public safety risk and has blocked her parole, according to the AP. He had previously rejected parole recommendations for other Manson followers. Manson died in prison in 2017.

Newsom agreed that she had been well-behaved in prison and has completed various programs, even showed some remorse, but he said she still poses a risk for “future dangerousness,” according to the AP.

Krenwinkel was 19 when she met Manson, according to the AP.

More than five decades ago, Krenwinkel wrote “Helter Skelter” on a wall using a victim’s blood, according to the AP.

Krenwinkel became California’s longest-serving female inmate after another Manson follower, Susan Atkins, died in prison in 2009 from cancer, according to the AP.

Krenwinkel was convicted in 1969 of the murders of pregnant actress Sharon Tate and four other people, according to the AP. She helped kill Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, the following evening.

According to the AP, Krenwinkel and other followers of Manson were sentenced to death initially, but they ended up getting resentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. This happened because the death penalty in California in 1972 was ruled for a time to be unconstitutional.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Registration error affects up to 6,000 Arizona voters

PHOENIX — (AP) — A voter registration error caused up to 6,000 Arizona voters to get a mail ballot with only federal races, Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said Tuesday. Hobbs, who is the Democratic nominee for governor, said in a statement that affected voters will receive the correct ballot shortly.
ARIZONA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Florida sees rise in flesh-eating bacteria amid Ian concerns

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Florida has seen an increase in cases of flesh-eating bacteria this year driven largely by a surge in the county hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. The state Department of Health reports that as of Friday there have been 65 cases of vibrio vulnificus infections and 11 deaths in Florida this year. That compares with 34 cases and 10 deaths reported during all of 2021.
FLORIDA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cold and blustery conditions with a chance of snow Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need the winter coat and you may even need the snow brush or ice scraper in spots early this morning as a burst of snow mixes with rain. Grassy spots and car windshields could have a slushy coating. Most roads will be warm enough for any snow to melt, but a bridge or an overpass could be slick, especially where heavier bursts of snow develop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
104K+
Followers
136K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy