Portland, OR

KGW

Man dies after stabbing, woman injured in Northeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died and a woman was injured after a stabbing in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The stabbing happened around 12:36 a.m. in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler Street. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman who were both injured. Officers gave first aid to both people but the man died. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV

The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
BEAVERTON, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn police chief looking into detective's conduct during Farley investigation

Chief Peter Mahuna defends the investigation's credibility, but is looking into detective's 'customer service'West Linn Police Chief Peter Mahuna is looking into Detective Tony Christensen's treatment of alleged victims of David Farley after 71 of them lambasted his investigation in a September letter to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Farley, an ex-doctor from West Linn now living in Springville, Utah, has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 120 of his former patients. After a two-year investigation led by Christensen and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office, a grand jury decided in September not to bring charges against Farley...
WEST LINN, OR
clayconews.com

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
PORTLAND, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud

The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
HILLSBORO, OR

