Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police identify homicide victim from Sept. 30 shooting in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police Bureau (PPB) identified the man who was shot and killed on Sept. 30 in Southeast Portland as Dusty Baker. Baker was from Vancouver and was 35 years old when he died. The medical examiner's office said the manner and cause of Baker's death...
2 students injured after shooting near Jefferson High School
Two students were injured after a shooting near Jefferson High School Tuesday afternoon, according to Portland Public Schools.
Street dispute ends in fatal stabbing of one man, wounding of woman in NE Portland; suspect arrested
Hours after he held a dying man in his arms, Christopher Kerby put a needle to his arm and injected methamphetamine -- what he called his “numbing drug” -- on a sidewalk in Northeast Portland’s Hollywood district Monday. As he shot up, the 34-year-old man recounted the...
Man dies after stabbing, woman injured in Northeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man died and a woman was injured after a stabbing in Northeast Portland early Monday morning, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) reported. The stabbing happened around 12:36 a.m. in the area of Northeast 42nd Avenue and Weidler Street. When officers responding to the reported stabbing arrived at the scene, they found a man and woman who were both injured. Officers gave first aid to both people but the man died. The woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Jury awards $10.4M for trauma suffered in pipeline explosion in NW Portland
A NW Natural employee and a salon worker won a combined $10.4 million at trial after a jury found they suffered hearing loss and emotional trauma when they narrowly escaped a natural gas explosion that rocked a Portland neighborhood in 2016. Lawyers for gas leak investigator Eric Rader and Dosha...
Woman almost killed in head-on collision gives update on the 5 year anniversary
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — Five years ago, then 21-year-old Ana Wakefield was heading to basketball practice from her home in Clackamas county. Deputies said the driver of a stolen SUV crossed the center line on Highway 212 and slammed head-on into Ana's car. The suspect 20-year-old Sequoya Storck was convicted on assault, DUI and leaving the scene. Storck was sentenced to eight years.
Deputies searching for vehicle involved in possible street racing crash that killed a Vancouver grandfather
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver deputies are searching for a driver involved in a possible street racing crash that killed Jerry Plato, 58, earlier this month. "It's hard," Sheila said. "We're going to put a memorial up once we get permits and stuff." Northeast St Johns Road and 99th Street...
Pedestrian killed in crash while walking on SE Stark; street closed at scene: Portland police
A person walking on Southeast Stark Street was struck and killed just before 7 a.m., police said. Officers arrived at Stark and 146th Avenue to find the person dead. Police said the driver of the car involved stayed at the scene. Police have closed Southeast Stark between 143rd and 148th...
Beaverton Police Log: Upset customer smashes door at DMV
The Beaverton Police Department responds to calls for service from Sept. 23-28, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 23 A transient woman with 19 aliases threw hundreds of decorative rocks into a parking lot on Southwest Walker Road and was arrested for criminal mischief. Officers arrested a man on Southwest Farmington Road after he punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend when she refused to give him pills....
Food truck owners in Multnomah County face new rules or risk being shut down by the county
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland food trucks are facing new rules when it comes to how they manage their water. Starting in January they must be connected to a sewage line or have their wastewater pumped on a regular basis. This change has been in the works for years but can cost owners a lot of money.
KATU.com
Columbia County Sheriff Pixley awarded Oregon State Police Medal of Valor
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Sheriff of Columbia County, Brian Pixley, was awarded the Oregon State Police Medal of Valor last Wednesday. Sheriff Pixley was involved in a shooting that killed a wanted murder suspect from Gresham earlier this year. Sheriff Pixley and Oregon State Trooper Sergeant Chad Drew opened...
‘Vehicle of interest’ sought in Nakia Creek Fire
The Nakia Creek Fire erupted in the afternoon of Sunday, October 9. Officials earlier announced the fire was human-caused and now said they are looking for the people connected to a vehicle of interest.
$10.4M verdict reached on behalf of victims in Northwest Portland gas explosion lawsuit
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Multnomah County jury has reached a verdict in the 2016 gas explosion that leveled a historic three-story building, gutted another housing a beauty shop, injured several people including first responders and caused more than $17 million dollars in property damage. On October 13, the jury...
Officials: Wanted man threatens Yamhill County deputy during arrest
While being driven to the Yamhill County Jail, officials said a man wanted on multiple felonies admitted to wanting to "shoot a deputy in the face" during an earlier interaction that led to his arrest.
West Linn police chief looking into detective's conduct during Farley investigation
Chief Peter Mahuna defends the investigation's credibility, but is looking into detective's 'customer service'West Linn Police Chief Peter Mahuna is looking into Detective Tony Christensen's treatment of alleged victims of David Farley after 71 of them lambasted his investigation in a September letter to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Farley, an ex-doctor from West Linn now living in Springville, Utah, has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 120 of his former patients. After a two-year investigation led by Christensen and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office, a grand jury decided in September not to bring charges against Farley...
clayconews.com
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Hillsboro Police Log: Man jailed over tortilla fraud
The Hillsboro Police Department answers calls for service from Oct. 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Oct. 3 A man fraudulently returned tortillas using a receipt from the garbage in the 7000 block of Northeast Butler Street. The man was called in for the fraud, and when officers contacted him, they discovered he had an active warrant for his arrest. He was lodged on the fraud...
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Ford Escape hit by Corvette, driver dies; 3rd driver sought
More than two weeks after the driver of a Ford Escape died after a collision with a Corvette in Vancouver, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said the case is now considered a vehicular homicide.
KXL
Portland Police Involved In Shooting Blocks Away From President Biden’s Hotel
Portland, Ore. — Portland Police say officers shot a person Friday night at Southwest 12th Ave. and Southwest Jefferson Street in Downtown Portland. No word on the condition of the person who was shot or what led up to the shooting. Several streets in the area are closed as detectives investigate.
Comments / 0