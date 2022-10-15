Chief Peter Mahuna defends the investigation's credibility, but is looking into detective's 'customer service'West Linn Police Chief Peter Mahuna is looking into Detective Tony Christensen's treatment of alleged victims of David Farley after 71 of them lambasted his investigation in a September letter to Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum. Farley, an ex-doctor from West Linn now living in Springville, Utah, has been accused of sexual abuse by more than 120 of his former patients. After a two-year investigation led by Christensen and the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office, a grand jury decided in September not to bring charges against Farley...

