PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL. We will see mainly 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Holmes Co and N. Walton County have a frost advisory in effect. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Wednesday skies will be sunny and it will be cool. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week. A Freeze Watch for Thursday morning is in effect for areas along the I-10 corridor. There temps will fall into the low to mid 30s with temps near 40 at the coast. Once we get through Thursday the warm up begins. Expect 70s by Friday w/lows in the 40s. By the weekend highs will approach 80 with lows in the 50s. No rain is in the forecast for the next week.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO