WJHG-TV
State grant helps Bay County Fire buy protective suit
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Commissioners approved the Firefighter Cancer Decontamination Equipment Grant at this morning’s meeting. Commissioner Griff Griffitts said it gives Bay County Fire Rescue $3,898.50 to buy a new fire suit. He touted Florida Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis for the grant from the State Fire Marshal division and said he is a strong advocate for firefighters across the state.
WJHG-TV
Local company hosts veterans and first responders appreciation lunch
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local restaurant was packed with first responders and veterans Tuesday. Several times a year, A Superior Air Conditioning Company hosts an appreciation lunch for those who have served or are currently serving their country and those who serve on the front lines. This...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Beach booms with new businesses
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With bumper-to-bumper traffic with construction at every corner, it’s not hard to see that Panama City Beach is booming with new businesses. But what’s to come is the real question. NewsChannel 7 is trying to separate fact from fiction when it comes to what’s being built on the beach.
WJHG-TV
Bay Co. Commissioners help officials hit by Hurricane Ian
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several officials from Bay County went down to Lee County to help local leaders there navigate the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bay County Commissioners Griff Griffitts, Doug Moore, and Robert Carroll recently returned from Lee County in Southwest, Florida. State Rep. Jay Trumbull also went to help out.
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Local Historian Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On today’s Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson shared some footage he took of beauties and beaches back in the day. Hudson enjoys adding as many faces as he can to these local panhandle memories in hopes someone recognizes somebody. To enjoy these...
WJHG-TV
Latitude Margaritaville development will be expanding
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County’s demand for housing continues to grow as more people move to the area. Bay County Commissioners approved a zone change for West Bay land owned by the St. Joe Company. It’s about 4,500 acres near the Latitude Margaritaville Watersound development off of Highway 79.
WJHG-TV
Save The Closet gets a helping hand to assist Hurricane Ian survivors
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Many relief efforts from the panhandle have made their way down to southwest Florida to help those impacted from Hurricane Ian; from food pantries to first responders. But there is one very basic need that some may not think about. Two local non-profits are teaming...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools custodian with autism inspires others
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One employee at West Bay Elementary School is inspiring others. Michael “Mikey” Balsters is a 29-year-old custodian with autism. He started his job in January of 2021 and continues to influence the lives of those around him. “To see someone who has autism...
WJHG-TV
Teenagers partying in South Walton leads to arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Teenagers are once again congregating and causing trouble in South Walton. Caught on camera are what looks to be hundreds of teens huddled up on Seagrove Beach drinking and fighting. Cathy Allgood rented a house just a few blocks down from Seaside for the week...
WJHG-TV
Cold weather Preparations for people and plants
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cooler temperatures will be heading our way Tuesday. Since it’s the first real cold snap of the season there are a few things to consider. Although, we’re not expecting to get freezing temperatures, you need to be ready for the colder weather. Andrea...
WJHG-TV
Panama City man found guilty of possession, intent to distribute “scoop”
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man will be sentenced after being found guilty of possessing a controlled substance that the body turns into GHB, also known as “scoop” or “water.”. John Virgil Murphy, 46, was found guilty on of sale or possession of a...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a cold night tonight in NWFL. We will see mainly 30s inland with 40s at the coast. Holmes Co and N. Walton County have a frost advisory in effect. Winds will be North at 10 mph. On Wednesday skies will be sunny and it will be cool. Highs will only reach the mid 60s. Winds will be North at 10 mph. Low temperatures Thursday morning will be the coldest of the week. A Freeze Watch for Thursday morning is in effect for areas along the I-10 corridor. There temps will fall into the low to mid 30s with temps near 40 at the coast. Once we get through Thursday the warm up begins. Expect 70s by Friday w/lows in the 40s. By the weekend highs will approach 80 with lows in the 50s. No rain is in the forecast for the next week.
WJHG-TV
North Carolina man arrested on burglary charges, caught on video
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Charlotte man was arrested yesterday after deputies say he was caught on video in a burglary incident. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, officials were called to Empire Truck Sales in Mossy Head on Saturday, Oct. 15, to respond to the burglary of a vehicle that was waiting for repairs.
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after running from police
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man is in custody after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement when they tried to pull him over for suspicion of driving under the influence, according to troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. Saturday, they attempted to pull...
WJHG-TV
Chipley still unbeaten as it works towards week 9 game at Bozeman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -One of the two remaining unbeaten high school football teams in our area is the Chipley Tigers. Coach Buchanan and his team currently 7-0 as they look ahead to a week 9 game against Bozeman Friday. The team’s 7th win, a 40-0 shutout of Destin this past Friday night. Coach Buchanan telling me things seem to be going well on all fronts for the team, and certainly the work by the players is key to that, along with the attitude the young men are working with!
WJHG-TV
Holmes County honors teen with golf tournament
Holmes County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Holmes County is honoring a teen taken to soon. Friends and family gathered at Dogwood Lakes Golf Course in Bonifay Saturday to celebrate the life of Tyler Erickson. Tyler passed away last month while practicing at the golf course for a tournament. Now the community,...
WJHG-TV
Monday Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar this morning with clouds cruising through and a few stray showers developing. A cold front is passing through the Panhandle today. We won’t have much rain, but a few scattered showers are likely to develop. They’ll move out by late morning.
WJHG-TV
Sydney Parsons is this week’s Student Athlete of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -ut of all the sports in Florida, why is swimming so sought after? Is it because water is always close? Is it easier than other sports? For Sydney Parsons, it’s actually more simple than that! ”It kind of clicked with me. I liked being in the water and I liked that it wasn’t hot for a Florida sport.” Parsons is a senior swimmer at Arnold and though she’s been a top athlete all four years she wants to dive head first into a new lane after high school. “Academics has always been my natural gift,” Parsons told me. “So athletics is something that I put at a slightly lower tier level than academics and I want to make sure I prioritize my time right for what I’m best at.”
WJHG-TV
Local student honored at Bay High Football game
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Joshua Williams got his moment under the Friday Night lights, and it all started with him getting a jersey and helmet from Bay High’s Head Football Coach. “His mom reached out to me a couple of weeks ago and said coach I am trying to...
WJHG-TV
Randy Pittman turns in our high school football Play of the Week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -A Mosley senior is the one turning in this week’s high school football Play of the Week! Randy Pittman doing so in his team’s big win over Crestview last Thursday. Qb Sam Freitas rolling to his right, tossing it out to Pittman at the...
