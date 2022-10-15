ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 9

c.s
4d ago

plea deal for a lesser sentence ohio is a death state ..eye for an eye ...as a taxpayer I'm not wanting to keep him clothed ..fed..and housed the rest of his life ..like his mommy did ...man enough to do the crime man enough to meet the almighty

Reply(5)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

2019 girlfriend killing sees guilty plea from Columbus man

Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records. Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting

A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
COLUMBUS, OH
lootpress.com

Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspects wanted in Hilliard Home Depot theft

HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole more than $1,200 in tools from a Home Depot store. According to police, the men entered the Home Depot store on Trueman Boulevard on Oct. 10. Police said surveillance cameras caught the men […]
HILLIARD, OH
WOWK 13 News

Teenager who walked into Ohio hospital with gunshot wound dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

4 teens die in Columbus from gun violence in 1 week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four teenagers in Columbus have died from shootings in the past week. “For the families, I can't imagine, especially for the mother now losing two of her daughters. How do you console her?” said Jene Patrick, Brand Ambassador and Change Agent for Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
10TV

Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, on Thursday for shooting 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Reed’s death marks the 111th homicide so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus local news

 https://www.10tv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy