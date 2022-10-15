Read full article on original website
plea deal for a lesser sentence ohio is a death state ..eye for an eye ...as a taxpayer I'm not wanting to keep him clothed ..fed..and housed the rest of his life ..like his mommy did ...man enough to do the crime man enough to meet the almighty
Lancaster man arrested for alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl
LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Lancaster Police Department arrested and charged a man with importuning for the solicitation of a minor to engage in sexual conduct. 37-year-old Michael Standiford is suspected of the alleged solicitation of a 14-year-old girl to engage in sexual conduct, according to a social media post by the Lancaster PD. According […]
2019 girlfriend killing sees guilty plea from Columbus man
Above: See the previous reporting from when police arrested the suspect in 2019. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus man pleaded guilty on Monday to killing his girlfriend more than three years ago, according to court records. Marcos Solis III, 26, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter as well as displaying or brandishing a firearm, both […]
Columbus police name two officers involved in shooting that led to arrest
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police named the two officers who were involved in a shooting on Saturday that led to a man being arrested. According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw […]
cwcolumbus.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
Man, 20, dies one week after South Linden shooting
A previous report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 20-year-old man has died one week after he was shot in the South Linden area, according to Columbus police. Police said Josiah Montgomery was pronounced dead Saturday evening at 6:15 p.m. CPD stated Montgomery’s shooting death was the 113th […]
WSYX ABC6
Man dies from wounds after being found shot in crashed car
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 20-year-old man died after being shot earlier this month in the south Linden area. Josiah Montgomery was found shot in a car that had crashed into a sign along Duxberry Avenue on Oct. 8. Columbus police said they were alerted to the shooting by...
lootpress.com
Ohio Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
Suspects wanted in Hilliard Home Depot theft
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — The Hilliard Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who allegedly stole more than $1,200 in tools from a Home Depot store. According to police, the men entered the Home Depot store on Trueman Boulevard on Oct. 10. Police said surveillance cameras caught the men […]
Teenager who walked into Ohio hospital with gunshot wound dies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenager who walked into Nationwide Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound died early Monday morning. Seventeen-year-old Aniya Elia checked herself into the hospital around 9:45 p.m. Sunday night, but despite receiving lifesaving treatment, died at 12:10 a.m. According to a release by Columbus PD, officers were alerted to the victim’s […]
Columbus police: No injuries, man arrested after officers shoot at suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — No injuries were reported after Columbus police officers fired at a suspect during a traffic stop early Saturday. According to Columbus police, officers heard several gunshots in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive Saturday at approximately 5:38 a.m. During a search of the area, officers saw an SUV driving […]
4 teens die in Columbus from gun violence in 1 week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four teenagers in Columbus have died from shootings in the past week. “For the families, I can't imagine, especially for the mother now losing two of her daughters. How do you console her?” said Jene Patrick, Brand Ambassador and Change Agent for Mothers of Murdered Columbus Children.
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Arrest 36-Year-Old Man After Fatal Shooting of 13-Year-Old
COLUMBUS – Detectives have arrested a man who has been charged with the murder of a young boy. Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop on Wednesday. Krieg Butler Sr. was taken into custody on Thursday without incident.
Columbus police looking for persons of interest in fatal shooting of 17-year-old girl
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released photos of two persons of interest in the fatal shooting of a teenager Sunday night. The incident happened near the intersection of East 11th Avenue and North 4th Street when police say shots were fired from a vehicle. One of...
13-year-old’s shooting death sees Columbus man arraigned for murder charge
Above: See previous reporting on the deadly Wedgewood Drive shooting. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood made an appearance in court Friday morning. Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court for allegedly shooting and killing 13-year-old Sinzae Reed in […]
Police locate stolen COTA van; 1 in custody
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Central Ohio Transit Authority van that was stolen in south Columbus on Monday has been found. A COTA Plus Van was stolen from the CVS store on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m. The van was found on Lockbourne Road about...
Columbus police cruiser damaged in chase
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police arrested a person who drove off during an attempted traffic stop Monday morning around 4 a.m. Columbus PD say it tried to stop a vehicle and the driver took off. The pursuit ended in a crash at the intersection of Briarwood Avenue and Howey Road with minor damage caused […]
13abc.com
Honduran man arrested in Seneca County for receiving stolen property
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office was notified about alleged fraudulent activity on Oct. 13 in Republic. Upon arrival, deputies found Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a 33-year-old Honduran male, who was attempting to conduct a large purchase with a stolen credit card. Through further investigation, deputies found that...
Police: Small COTA bus stolen from south Columbus CVS store
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A small Central Ohio Transit Authority bus was stolen from the parking lot of a CVS in south Columbus on Monday. Police said the vehicle, described as a short transit COTA bus, was stolen from the store located on Lockbourne Road, just north of Frebis Avenue around 4:45 p.m.
Suspect arrested in Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of a 13-year-old boy in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, on Thursday for shooting 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Reed’s death marks the 111th homicide so […]
Two Columbus men charged in fatal shooting of 25-year-old, holding woman at gunpoint
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a 25-year-old on the city’s south side. A Franklin County judge filed a warrant Thursday for the arrest of William Lee Smith, Jr., 22, of Columbus, who is accused of fatally shooting Daeshawn Lamarr Simington — and injuring […]
