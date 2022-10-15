CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on August 3, 2022, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Parkersburg. Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April 2022 and September 2022. Burton further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO