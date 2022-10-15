Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Nonprofit seeks donations to open cat café in Hamilton County
There’s a “purrrfect” idea that you can help turn into a reality!. Jenni Beesley, co-founder of the Namaste Cat Café, Ivan Frink, co-founder of Namaste Cat Café, joined us Tuesday on “Life.Style.Live!” to discuss their current idea, the mission behind it and the upcoming fundraiser to help make it happen.
WISH-TV
Family moves out after home shot at several times
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man and family are frustrated after their home was shot at five times since August. Doorbell video caught the latest incident on Oct.16. It showed video of a vehicle pulling up to the 1400 block of North Audubon Drive, moments later several shots were fired into the home.
WISH-TV
Black on Black Crime, Part 4 – the consequences of crime and violence in the black community
Rev. Harrison talks to John Hall, former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, continuing his conversations about black-on-black crime in America based on the special edition of Ebony magazine from 1979. The conversation focuses on the consequences of crime and violence in the black community.
WISH-TV
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
WISH-TV
Health & Hospital Corporation of Marion County focuses on diverse work culture
Angela Scott Jones, VP of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion for Health & Hospital Corp of Marion County, joined us for today’s “Running your Business Day to Day” segment. Her job has four key pillars: Talent and Culture, Patient Care and Services, Procurement and Vendors, and Developing Key Partnerships.
WISH-TV
Billionaire gives $2.4M to Girl Scouts of Central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has received a $2.4 million gift from billionaire MacKenzie Scott. She’s the former wife of Jeff Bezos, the executive chairman of Amazon. The Indianapolis-based group was one of 29 local Girl Scouts branches given the historic donation. A total...
WISH-TV
Practicing mindfulness after a cancer diagnosis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman says her positive thinking helped her beat cancer. Now, she has made it her mission to help others deal with a diagnosis. At 44, Sarah McDonald was diagnosed with two types of cancer: salivary gland — a rare, incurable disease — and breast cancer.
WISH-TV
Woman dies at Avon hospital after Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gun violence in Indianapolis left one woman dead and another person injured overnight, police said. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a woman with gunshot wound injuries walked into the emergency room at IU Health West Hospital in Avon, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Construction begins on $7M makeover of Krannert Park Family Center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction has started on the multimillion-dollar makeover of Krannert Park Family Center. City leaders ceremonially broke ground Monday morning on the $7 million project at the park, 605 S. High School Road. The park is on the city’s west side and adjacent to I-465 between the interchanges for U.S. 36/Rockville Road and U.S. 40/Washington Street.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
WISH-TV
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a Kentucky man reported missing 20 years ago, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis city leaders break ground for solid-waste garage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The city government on Tuesday broke ground on a new solid-waste garage. City leaders say the $11.5 million project will provide needed space for Department of Public Works vehicles. The current garage has been around more than 70 years; it was built when the city was half its current size.
WISH-TV
Dismissal of FedEx mass shooting lawsuit disappoints Sikh community
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A representative of the Indianapolis Sikh community expressed disappointment Tuesday, a day after a federal judge threw out a lawsuit filed by the families of five of the the eight people who died in last year’s shooting at the FedEx Ground facility. At least four...
WISH-TV
Docs: Argument over money turns deadly; 1 arrested in east side murder
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses say a man expecting a fist fight was gunned down following a dispute of less than $100. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced the arrest of 24-year-old Milton Porter on Monday. He’s accused of murdering 32-year-old Calvin Lawson Jr. on Friday evening in the 4500 block of East Washington Street.
WISH-TV
La Plaza Spanish pilot skilled trade course helping to provide construction certification
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pilot trade course focused on Spanish skills is proving to be successful. La Plaza is graduating 16 people with valuable certifications. Representatives say this work will be instrumental in breaking pay barriers and diversifying a growing industry. The first cohort welcomed 21, with half of...
WISH-TV
Police: 1 man dead after driving off interstate into backyard of home
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Sunday afternoon after driving off I-70 into the backyard of a home in Indianapolis, the Indiana State Police says. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders were called to the scene of a serious crash near I-70 and Keystone Avenue interchange, according to police. Witnesses of the crash reported that a vehicle drove off I-70 and ended up in a person’s yard.
WISH-TV
Doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect kids from RSV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
WISH-TV
Why one councilor voted ‘no’ on 2023 Indianapolis government budget
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council had only one “no” vote for the city government’s 2023 budget. Councilor Ethan Evans cited homelessness and pedestrian safety as two key issues when deciding. “While I am supportive of a majority of things we are doing and are planning with the city and county I will be a ‘no’ vote tonight as well on the remainder of the budget,” he said Monday night.
WISH-TV
1 person dies in crash with semi hauling liquid asphalt on I-69 in Monroe County
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — One person died Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash on southbound I-69 in Monroe County. Just after 6 a.m., the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash near the exit for State Road 37 that involved a car and a semitruck hauling liquid asphalt.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Shooting on northeast side ruled accidental
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Sunday night shooting that left a woman wounded and led officers to temporarily detain a 13-year-old girl was an accident, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. An online police report indicated the teenager was taken into custody after a shooting that occurred shortly before...
