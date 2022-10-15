INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Council had only one “no” vote for the city government’s 2023 budget. Councilor Ethan Evans cited homelessness and pedestrian safety as two key issues when deciding. “While I am supportive of a majority of things we are doing and are planning with the city and county I will be a ‘no’ vote tonight as well on the remainder of the budget,” he said Monday night.

